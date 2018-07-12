Frazier Industrial hosts grand opening of Dyersburg, Tenn., manufacturing facility

MMH Staff

July 12, 2018

Frazier Industrial Company, leading manufacturer of structural steel storage solutions in North America, hosted the Grand Opening of its Dyersburg, Tennessee plant. The 175,000 square foot, state-of-the-art facility was welcomed to the greater Dyerbsurg community in a ribbon-cutting ceremony with members from Frazier, The Dyer County Chamber of Commerce and local businesses.

“Frazier is proud to open this new facility in western Tennessee that will, in turn, allow us to reach a broader market in the Midwest,” expressed Carlos P. Oliver, Frazier’s President, “We are fortunate to have another production facility that allows us to further invest in America and create additional jobs.”

“In May 2017, Frazier announced plans to invest $17.4 million to locate new operations in Dyer County and create 120 new jobs, and it is great news that this company is ready to start production at its new facility. I look forward to seeing this company continue to grow and succeed in our state,” said TNECD Commisioner Bob Rolfe.

The Dyersburg facility has recently begun production with plans to become fully operational during the summer of 2018. City of Dyersburg Mayor John Holden commented, “I want to once again thank Mr. Oliver and his team for the confidence and trust he placed in us by selecting Dyersburg as the site of their newest facility. We are looking forward to a long-lasting, successful relationship.” The Dyersburg facility joins nine additional plants across the United States, Canada and Mexico as part of Frazier’s flexible manufacturing network. The accredited industry leader in structural steel racking since 1949, Frazier boasts the greatest production capacity in the industry. Dyersburg will be a key contributor in Frazier’s ongoing initiative to revolutionize warehousing storage, as the world currently knows it. [Manufacturing] diversity gives both our citizens and new residents ample opportunities for gainful employment with stable, well-respected industries.

Frazier Industrial serves to strengthen our local manufacturing base, and we are proud to partner with such an outstanding American company,” stated Dyer County Mayor Chris Young.