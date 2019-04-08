MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Storage

Frazier showcases Ergo Deep for access within racking

By splitting the front beam of Ergo Deep storage racking, Frazier Industrial Co. (Booth S3426) allows pickers to lift heavier objects with greater leverage, explained Domenick Iellimo, EVP of sales in a Monday press conference. The 16- to 22-inch wide opening sits 1-foot off the ground for easier access to rear cartons stored on standard 48 x 40-inch pallets. It also creates a path from one side of the racking to the other.

“Users report less product breakage, fewer worker injuries and improved productivity when using our Ergo products,” he said. “We simply split the front beam into two separate curved beams, creating an ample opening for order pickers to access hard-to-reach rear cartons between pallet locations in the bay.”

The system can be retrofitted into first- and second-level order picking applications in existing structural pallet rack (upon confirmation that the design will support the system).

“It’s made from 4-inch structural steel channel with 1/8-inch recessed web for durability and comes in lengths of 96 inches with a 16-inch opening, or 102 inches with a 22-inch opening,” Iellimo added.


ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.


