From MHI: Enjoy the show

Welcome to Modex 2020—the industry’s largest expo for manufacturing and supply chain innovation. At Modex you will see best-in-class manufacturing and supply chain solutions from 950 exhibiting companies along with a supply chain conference of more than 150 educational sessions. All theaters are located on the show floor. The Emerging Technologies, IoT 101 Digital Transformation University and Transportation & Logistics theaters feature an open air, town hall-style design while the Knowledge Center’s nine theaters will have more traditional theater seating.

MHI wants to make it as easy as possible to find the products and solutions that interest you and address your operational and supply chain challenges. That’s why we offer Exhibitor Solution Locator Kiosks located at the front of the show floor. These kiosks allow you to search exhibitors and products displayed on the show floor, as well as create and print a personalized report. In addition, you can download the official Modex app at modexshow.com/app to have all this information on your Apple or Android device.

I encourage you to take advantage of the networking opportunities available in the Networking Lounge and the Modex Backyard. Both areas feature Wi-Fi as well social media access. Also, don’t miss the fun and great food offered by Atlanta-area food trucks in the Modex Backyard.

This morning’s keynote session features Tan Le, Founder & CEO of EMOTIV. She will inspire you to take advantage the digital revolution coming via brain-computer interfaces in her message titled “The Neurogeneration – The Future is Closer than you Think.” The keynote begins at 8:45 a.m. in the Thomas Murphy Ballroom.

Today, Modex features a full list of show floor educational seminars. Please refer to your Modex Expo Guide for the complete schedule of events, or download the Modex Mobile app at modexshow.com/app.

I hope your visit to Modex is both informative and productive, and that during the next three days you will find solutions for your manufacturing and supply chain operations.

Kevin O’Neill,

—President, MHI



