From MHI: Join us for Industry Night

I hope that you are finding your time at Modex 2020 to be both productive and enjoyable.

I hope that you are finding your time at Modex 2020 to be both productive and enjoyable. I would like to take a few moments to introduce you to the sponsor of this event—MHI. Since 1945, MHI has been the leading association in the United States representing the industry that produces material handling and logistics solutions—the Industry that Makes Supply Chains Work.

We will announce the 2020 MHI Innovation Award winners tonight during the MHI Industry Night with Colin Jost. This award showcases new products and innovations presented by Modex ex-hibitors. The winners will be chosen in three categories: Best New Innovation, Best IT Innovation and Best Innovation of an Existing Product. If you would like to attend Industry Night, tickets are $50 and can be purchased at Registration on Level 4. The event will be held after the show today in the Thomas Murphy Ballroom. The door prize for this event is a $30,000 trip of a lifetime—see modexshow.com/rules to learn more.

MHI strives to maintain and stimulate the continuing growth of the industry by sponsoring world-class trade events, such as Modex and ProMat, to showcase the best-in-class products and services of its member companies. We also offer a solution focused website at mhi.org and the MHI Solutions magazine, both of which deliver content focusing on the needs of manufacturing and supply chain professionals.

This morning’s keynote session features MHI CEO George Prest and Thomas Boykin of Deloitte Consulting. They will preview the seventh in a series of MHI Annual Industry Reports and will be joined by a panel of manufacturing and supply chain professionals. This year’s report discovers how to connect data, talent and technology in digital supply chains. The keynote begins at 8:45 AM in the Thomas Murphy Ballroom. You can also download the full report at mhi.org/publications/report.

Our afternoon keynote features Peyton and Archie Manning. Attend and learn their personal take on power of teamwork, collaboration, preparation and giving back both in life and in business. This special event will be held in the Thomas Murphy Ballroom at 1:00 p.m.

MHI’s member companies are industry leaders in providing solutions that make supply chains work and many of them are exhibiting companies at Modex. As you walk the show floor, you will experience the broad representation of the equipment, technology and services that comprise our industry. You will see all types of equipment, systems and services, both basic and ad-vanced. You will see the individual components necessary to construct complete and successful manufacturing and supply chain solutions. That’s because Modex exhibitors represent the entire industry.

For more information on MHI programs and our member companies, visit the MHI booth in Booth 10030 or visit mhi.org.


Bryan Jensen
Vice President, MHI


