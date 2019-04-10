From MHI: Looking ahead to Modex

MMH    Topics     Events    MODEX

Even though ProMat closes today, it continues online at promatshow.com as an on-going resource to exhibitors and attendees.

Today marks the conclusion of ProMat 2019, four days of comprehensive problem solving and networking to provide solutions to the complex manufacturing and supply chain challenges faced by industry today.

You have seen these challenges addressed in more than 100 educational conference sessions, including four keynote sessions. You have experienced first-hand the solutions demonstrated on the ProMat show floor by 950 exhibiting companies.

Now the real work begins, applying the solutions discovered here to your business to cut costs and increase productivity and safety in the years ahead. Even though ProMat closes today, it continues online at promatshow.com as an on-going resource to exhibitors and attendees.

MHI will sponsor another world-class trade event in 2020. Modex will be held March 9-12, 2020 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

More information and free online registration for Modex can be found at modexshow.com.

MHI has been privileged to be your host during ProMat and would like to serve as a year-round resource as you face the challenges and opportunities of a more complex and ever-changing commercial world. We can be reached by phone at 704-676-1190 or by visiting us online at mhi.org.

We hope you found your visit to ProMat both enjoyable and productive, and we look forward to seeing you in April 2020 for Modex.

George W. Prest
Chief Executive Officer, MHI


