From MHI: Welcome to Modex

As chairman of MHI and on behalf of our officers and members, it is my privilege to welcome you to Modex 2018—four days of non-stop solutions for your manufacturing and supply chain operations.

Events in the News

From MHI: Welcome to Modex
Modex 2018 expands into two halls, to hold record number of exhibitors, 28,000+ attendees
Tompkins Robotics partners with SI Systems
Modex 2018: Discussion, education and networking at women in supply chain forum
ProMat 2017 named to TSNN top U.S. trade show list
More Events News

Events Resource

Use mathematical modeling to tailor an automation strategy to your business
Mathematical modeling — more complex in warehouse design than in sizing a church or synagogue — helps find the balance between peak and normal activities to right-size the distribution center and its material handling equipment.
All Resources
By ·

As chairman of MHI and on behalf of our officers and members, it is my privilege to welcome you to Modex 2018—four days of non-stop solutions for your manufacturing and supply chain operations. For the first time, Modex exhibits and educational offerings will be on two show floors at the Georgia World Congress Center. In addition to our solutions centers in the B Hall, Modex will now showcase smart city logistics/connected supply chain and transportation/logistics solutions in the C Hall.

Modex is once again co-locating with the Georgia Logistics Summit (GLS). GLS exhibits and educational sessions will be located in the B Hall. Your Modex badge grants access to both Modex show floors, as well as all keynotes and Modex show floor seminars.

To make it easier to find the solutions you need, Modex’s 850 exhibits are organized into solution-specific centers: B Hall solution centers are manufacturing and assembly solutions; information technology (IT) solutions; and fulfillment and delivery solutions. C Hall solution centers are smart city logistics and connected supply chain solutions; transportation and logistics solutions; and manufacturing and assembly solutions.

The Modex Supply Chain Conference includes theater centers on the B Hall show floor featuring more than 100 show floor educational seminars. The C Hall theaters will include open air, town hall-style theater presentations on smart city logistics/connected supply chain and transportation/logistics solutions. Please consult your Expo Guide for titles, locations and times of these educational sessions. You can also download the official Modex app at ModexShow.com/app.

Modex will also four feature keynotes today, tomorrow and Wednesday that will explore many issues and trends impacting supply chains. Today, Juan Perez, chief information and engineering officer for UPS, will discuss how to anticipate tomorrow’s supply chain challenges today at 8:45 a.m. in the Thomas Murphy Ballroom.

In addition, we will announce the 2018 MHI Innovation Award winners during Wednesday’s MHI Industry Night with comedian Jim Gaffigan. This award showcases new products and innovations presented by exhibitors. The winners will be chosen in three categories: Best New Innovation, Best IT Innovation and Best Innovation of an Existing Product. I encourage you to view all the MHI Innovation Award submissions on Level 2 of the Georgia World Congress Center Building B. If you would like to attend Industry Night, tickets are $50 and can be purchased at registration on Level 4.

Modex offers many opportunities to connect in Networking Lounge at the back of Hall B and in the Modex Backyard at the back of Hall C. Both spots offer opportunities to meet and network with other attendees as well as wi-fi and e-mail kiosks. Don’t miss the variety of Atlanta-based Food Truck options in the Modex Backyard!

MHI is proud to sponsor Modex and ProMat 2019 (April 8-11, 2019 at Chicago’s McCormick Place) and to represent the industry that provides the essential solutions that make supply chains work.  For more information on MHI programs, the MHI booth located in Booth B3587 on the Modex show floor or visit http://www.mhi.org.

Enjoy Modex 2018!

— Gregg Goodner
Chairman, MHI

Modex 2018 is scheduled to be held April 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

MHI · Modex · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Robotics Materials Handling: The Future is Closer Than You Think
Robotics are being applied at a rapid rate inside warehouse, DC and fulfillment operations around the U.S.—and it may already be happening at yours.
Download Today!
From the March 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Here’s how one of the world’s largest 3PLs is looking to tomorrow’s innovative technologies, including heads-up display and robotics, to transform its operations today.
Conveyors & sortation: Carrying the e-commerce burden
2018 Productivity Achievement Awards
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Reshaping the Restaurant Supply Chain in the Digital Age
Get an inside look at how a leading restaurant group Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BBI), coordinates its complex supply chain to deliver an exceptional restaurant experience at the lowest cost to serve.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
NextGen Supply Chain at DHL
Here’s how one of the world’s largest 3PLs is looking to tomorrow’s innovative technologies,...
Trinchero Family Estates: Pallet handling in the vineyard
The second-largest family-owned wine company in the world turns to automated pallet handling and...

System Report: Rocky Brands Sees the Light
Confronting an aging materials handling system and new channels of business with new customer...
Lodge Manufacturing: Distribution Cast in Iron
In a new facility, iPhones and a new WMS allowed cookware manufacturer Lodge to double its business...
Partner Links