From MHI: Welcome to Modex

Gregg Goodner, Chairman MHI

April 9, 2018

As chairman of MHI and on behalf of our officers and members, it is my privilege to welcome you to Modex 2018—four days of non-stop solutions for your manufacturing and supply chain operations. For the first time, Modex exhibits and educational offerings will be on two show floors at the Georgia World Congress Center. In addition to our solutions centers in the B Hall, Modex will now showcase smart city logistics/connected supply chain and transportation/logistics solutions in the C Hall.

Modex is once again co-locating with the Georgia Logistics Summit (GLS). GLS exhibits and educational sessions will be located in the B Hall. Your Modex badge grants access to both Modex show floors, as well as all keynotes and Modex show floor seminars.

To make it easier to find the solutions you need, Modex’s 850 exhibits are organized into solution-specific centers: B Hall solution centers are manufacturing and assembly solutions; information technology (IT) solutions; and fulfillment and delivery solutions. C Hall solution centers are smart city logistics and connected supply chain solutions; transportation and logistics solutions; and manufacturing and assembly solutions.

The Modex Supply Chain Conference includes theater centers on the B Hall show floor featuring more than 100 show floor educational seminars. The C Hall theaters will include open air, town hall-style theater presentations on smart city logistics/connected supply chain and transportation/logistics solutions. Please consult your Expo Guide for titles, locations and times of these educational sessions. You can also download the official Modex app at ModexShow.com/app.

Modex will also four feature keynotes today, tomorrow and Wednesday that will explore many issues and trends impacting supply chains. Today, Juan Perez, chief information and engineering officer for UPS, will discuss how to anticipate tomorrow’s supply chain challenges today at 8:45 a.m. in the Thomas Murphy Ballroom.

In addition, we will announce the 2018 MHI Innovation Award winners during Wednesday’s MHI Industry Night with comedian Jim Gaffigan. This award showcases new products and innovations presented by exhibitors. The winners will be chosen in three categories: Best New Innovation, Best IT Innovation and Best Innovation of an Existing Product. I encourage you to view all the MHI Innovation Award submissions on Level 2 of the Georgia World Congress Center Building B. If you would like to attend Industry Night, tickets are $50 and can be purchased at registration on Level 4.

Modex offers many opportunities to connect in Networking Lounge at the back of Hall B and in the Modex Backyard at the back of Hall C. Both spots offer opportunities to meet and network with other attendees as well as wi-fi and e-mail kiosks. Don’t miss the variety of Atlanta-based Food Truck options in the Modex Backyard!

MHI is proud to sponsor Modex and ProMat 2019 (April 8-11, 2019 at Chicago’s McCormick Place) and to represent the industry that provides the essential solutions that make supply chains work. For more information on MHI programs, the MHI booth located in Booth B3587 on the Modex show floor or visit http://www.mhi.org.

Enjoy Modex 2018!

— Gregg Goodner

Chairman, MHI

Modex 2018 is scheduled to be held April 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.