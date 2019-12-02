Frost & Sullivan recognizes Murata Machinery as Logistics Automation Solutions Provider of the Year

Murata Machinery, a global leader in the material handling industry, has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the Logistics Automation Solutions Provider of the Year – Asia-Pacific.

Murata Machinery was selected from a pool of more than 200,000 companies for its commitment to innovation, ongoing product development initiatives and outstanding customer support capabilities. According to a press release, the award acknowledges Murata’s achievements as a provider of cost-effective solutions proven to increase productivity in a wide variety of applications.

Murata’s Logistics & Automation Division has been operating for more than 50 years as a one-stop solution for automated material handling systems, expanding its global footprint to more than 10,000 installations across several industries. To learn more about Murata’s L&A Division and its Muratec products and services, visit muratec-usa.com.



