Frost & Sullivan recognizes Murata Machinery as Logistics Automation Solutions Provider of the Year

Pool of more than 200,000 companies considered for commitment to innovation, ongoing product development initiatives and outstanding customer support capabilities.

Murata Machinery, a global leader in the material handling industry, has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the Logistics Automation Solutions Provider of the Year – Asia-Pacific.

Murata Machinery was selected from a pool of more than 200,000 companies for its commitment to innovation, ongoing product development initiatives and outstanding customer support capabilities. According to a press release, the award acknowledges Murata’s achievements as a provider of cost-effective solutions proven to increase productivity in a wide variety of applications.

Murata’s Logistics & Automation Division has been operating for more than 50 years as a one-stop solution for automated material handling systems, expanding its global footprint to more than 10,000 installations across several industries. To learn more about Murata’s L&A Division and its Muratec products and services, visit muratec-usa.com.


