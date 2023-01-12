Fulfillment Facility Improved Efficiencies by 4x

Winit’s e-commerce fulfillment facility in the U.K. improved their workflow efficiencies by 3-4x, improved their operator efficiency rate by 50%, perfected their on-time order delivery to near 100%, and increased their storage density by 60% with the use of advanced robotic storage solutions.

Download this case study to explore how Winit relied on Hai Robotics’ intelligent case picking robotic system as the core technology to advance their facility, alleviate labor woes, and create operational resilience that helped propel the company’s success over the last 2 years.

