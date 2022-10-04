Fulfillment platform company ShipHero expands implementation of inVia Robotics’ solution

Today inVia Robotics, a provider of ecommerce fulfillment automation systems, announced it has been selected by ShipHero — a shipping and logistics platform for more than 5,000 ecommerce brands and third-party logistic (3PL) providers — to expand its fully autonomous mobile robot (AMR) solution into two additional fulfillment centers.

After automating picking and replenishment activities in its Jacksonville, Florida location with inVia, ShipHero will now add the technology to its Allentown, Pennsylvania and Las Vegas, Nevada warehouses. The two companies have already built a native integration between inVia’s warehouse execution system (WES) and ShipHero’s warehouse management system (WMS) software that will ensure rapid and seamless deployments in these additional facilities, according to inVia..

ShipHero began working with inVia Robotics’ in 2021 when they added the inVia Logic WES into their acquired Cargo Cove distribution center. They wanted to start by adding intelligent labor orchestration and direction to improve the productivity of their existing warehouse workers. Once they saw the efficiencies they were able to create with the software alone, they quickly decided to add task automation services with inVia Picker robots. Because they were using inVia’s robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) model, they could easily add new services and modules to the warehouse as they were ready to expand.

“Over the last two years we’ve seen demand for 3PL services grow dramatically, which has led to a greater need for technology that can help keep products moving quickly through the order process,” says Lior Elazary, CEO and Co-Founder of inVia Robotics. “The native integration between our WES and ShipHero’s WMS will allow us to very rapidly expand both of our technologies into additional warehouses, bypassing the need for time-consuming custom systems integration. We’re excited to expand our AI and automation services across ShipHero’s strategic distribution network.”

inVia’s systems are offered on a subscription basis, where customers pay only for the productivity of the system. There are no big capital outlays or burdens of equipment ownership & maintenance, and technology updates are included in the service. So, as new features and performance enhancements are added, customers always have the latest technology advances at work in their warehouses. inVia operates the robotics system with 24/7 monitoring and support and ensures labor - both people and robots - is managed throughout the day to get orders out on time.

“Partnering with inVia Robotics in our Jacksonville facility has given us a competitive advantage that benefits our clients,” says Aaron Rubin, Founder and CEO of ShipHero. “It also allows us to adjust and enhance our warehouse team’s ability to work more efficiently and effectively. We’re looking forward to working with inVia more and making even more exciting enhancements to the eCommerce logistics world.”



