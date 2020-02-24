MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

Future Innovators Robotics Showcase returns to Pack Expo East

Future innovators of the packaging industry showcase their creations at PACK EXPO East

The Future Innovators Robotics Showcase is back at PACK EXPO East (March 3-5, 2020; Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia), where students from the surrounding Philadelphia-area robotics teams will display their design, engineering and troubleshooting skills. Participating teams include:

Germantown Academy VEX Robotics Team

Team 203, Camden Co Tech School-Gloucester

Team 321, Central High School

Team 2458, Gill St. Bernard’s School

Team 2607, Archbishop Wood High School

Team 4575, Girl Scouts of Eastern PA

Team 6327, The Eastern PA Robotics Alliance

“This showcase provides students with the opportunity to discover how robotics technology applies to the packaging industry while displaying their robots to exhibitors and attendees,” says Kate Fiorianti, senior manager, workforce development, PMMI. “Continuing to support youth engagement at events like this is important for PMMI as these are the future innovators of our industry.”

Attendees can see sponsored teams’ creations in action every day of the show in Booth 330. Demonstrations begin at 10:00 a.m.

Also featured at PACK EXPO East is the Workforce Development Pavilion, where PMMI Education Partner schools will promote their programs and expose their students to the packaging and processing industry. Participating partner schools include: 

Bucks County Community College

Community College of Philadelphia

Lehigh Carbon Community College

Rutgers University

University of Nebraska at Lincoln

PMMI U offers many opportunities for packaging professionals and students to connect at the show, including a networking and interviewing event, CareerLink LIVE. To learn more, visit packexpoeast.com/education/student-opportunities.


