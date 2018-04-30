Future Perspectives: Planning for the Warehouse of the Future

Learn trends that are putting pressure on the warehouse

By · April 30, 2018

From demographic shifts and increasing urbanization to drones and 3D printing, social and technology changes are putting pressure on supply chain managers to move goods closer to consumers and develop warehouses with the flexibility and speed to support local, faster delivery through multiple channels.

In this new white paper, you’ll learn:

  • Trends that are putting pressure on the warehouse
  • A vision for how emerging automation solutions will help you meet the demands of the future

Abstract

The pace of change has never been as fast as it is today, and those changes will ultimately influence the warehouse of the future. From demographic shifts to increasing urbanization, and from drones to 3D printing, social and technology changes will put pressure on supply chain managers to move goods closer to consumers and develop warehouses with the flexibility and speed to support local, faster delivery through multiple channels.

This paper reviews the major social and technology trends that will shape the warehouse of the future, analyzes their impact and presents a vision for how the industry can provide the speed and agility to support the expected demands of the market in 2030 through the development of hyper-local, urban distribution centers.

