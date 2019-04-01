MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Education

Gains in March manufacturing output, ISM reports

March manufacturing output finished on an upswing in the first quarter, with the PMI up 1.1% to 55.3 following a 2.4% decrease from January to February.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Women in Manufacturing Association to offer third-annual Moms in MFG Conference
WERC 2023 explored how to seize growth opportunities, benchmarking report released
WERC releases 2023 DC Measures operations benchmarking report and online tool
The Association for Supply Chain Management launches new technology certificate
MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
More Education

March manufacturing output finished on an upswing in the first quarter, according to the monthly manufacturing Report on Business, which was issued today by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM).

The report’s key metric, the PMI, headed up 1.1% to 55.3 (a reading of 50 or higher indicates growth), following a 2.4% decrease from January to February and a 2.3% increase from December to January. Despite the uneven pattern in recent months, the index has now grown for 31 consecutive months, with the overall economy now having grown for 119 consecutive months. The March PMI reading is down 2.4% compared to the 12-month average of 57.7, and the first quarter PMI is 55.4.

ISM reported that 16 of 18 manufacturing sectors reported overall growth in March, including: Printing and Related Support Activities; Textile Mills; Food, Beverage and Tobacco Products; Petroleum and Coal Products; Computer and Electronic Products; Electrical Equipment, Appliances and Components; Furniture and Related Products; Chemical Products; Plastics and Rubber Products; Wood Products; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Transportation Equipment; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Fabricated Metal Products; Primary Metals; and Machinery. The two industries reporting contraction in March are: Apparel, Leather and Allied Products; and Paper Products.

Including the PMI, the majority of the report’s key metrics saw gains in March.

New orders, which are commonly referred to as the engine that drives manufacturing, rose 1.9% to 57.4, growing for the 39th consecutive month, with gains recorded for the top six industry sectors and 14 of the 18 sectors tracked by ISM.

Production, at 55.8, was up 1%, growing for the 31st consecutive month, and employment, at 57.5 saw a 5.2% gain, on the growth path for the 30th consecutive month and hitting its highest rating since checking in at 57.7 in November 2018. Supplier deliveries, at 54.2 (a reading above 50 indicates contraction) decreased at a slower rate, by 0.7% for the 37th consecutive month. Inventories, at 51.8, slipped 1.6%, growing for the 15th consecutive month.

Comments submitted by ISM members for the report were optimistic, for the most part.

A textile mills member said customer orders remain strong, and that was echoed by a food, beverage and tobacco products member. A plastics and rubber products member cited “awaiting with anticipation the outcome of the U.S.-China trade deal.”


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Technology
Equipment
Education
Economy
ISM
Manufacturing
PMI
   All topics

Education News & Resources

Women in Manufacturing Association to offer third-annual Moms in MFG Conference
WERC 2023 explored how to seize growth opportunities, benchmarking report released
WERC releases 2023 DC Measures operations benchmarking report and online tool
The Association for Supply Chain Management launches new technology certificate
MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
WERC releases full program for annual conference
WERC announces new Distribution Logistics Fundamentals course
More Education

Latest in Materials Handling

OSARO and Mission Design & Automation partner to deploy robotic solutions
‘Steady’ growth of 5-7% forecast for global industrial robot market
Gather AI acquires software-focused drone inventory competitor, Ware
ShipBob adds Amazon’s VP of North America Fulfillment, Melissa Nick, as CSCO
Prologis acquiring 14 million square feet from Blackstone Industrial Portfolio in $3.1 billion deal
CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Jeff Berman's avatar
Jeff Berman
Jeff Berman is Group News Editor for Logistics Management, Modern Materials Handling, and Supply Chain Management Review and is a contributor to Robotics 24/7. Jeff works and lives in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, where he covers all aspects of the supply chain, logistics, freight transportation, and materials handling sectors on a daily basis.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources