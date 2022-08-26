MMH    Topics 

Gap Inc. launches new customer experience center ahead of Holiday season

Fulfillment center expansion in Fishkill, N.Y. and grand opening in Longview, Texas fuel greater processing power, increased automation, and job growth, all while meeting customer demand

By

The ribbon-cutting event at the Longview campus
Gap Inc. celebrated the grand opening of its newest Customer Experience Center in Longview, Texas earlier this month. The 850,000 square feet facility is outfitted with robotics systems and automation technology that transforms employees’ approach to work and gets products into the hands of loyal customers with speed and efficiency, the omnichannel retailer stated.

“Peak season is now, and we know with peak season comes increased demand, increased hiring and increased opportunity to delight our customers” said Kevin Kuntz, Head of Supply Chain at Gap Inc. “As we continue to deliver on our growth strategy, the launch of our Longview Customer Experience Center is another opportunity to further unlock the power of technology and automation, evolve the way we work, diversify our business, and deliver an exceptional experience for customers.”

As holiday season quickly approaches, with the addition of its new Longview campus, Gap Inc.’s fulfillment center network will have capacity to process an additional 1 million units per day, making for a total of more than 4 million units per day during peak season.  The evolution of Gap’s fulfillment center systems and automation has been written about in-depth in previous “System Report” cover stories in Modern, including this story here.

Earlier this summer, the company also expanded operations at its Customer Experience Center in Fishkill, NY, adding automated receiving, multi-level pick modules, enhanced returns processing capabilities, additional residual shuttles, new automated storage retrieval systems, and more.

Representatives from the cities of Longview and Tyler, Texas, the state of Texas, and the Texas House of Representatives joined Gap Inc. for a ribbon-cutting celebration this morning along with other local community and business leaders.

Gap Inc., a collection of purpose-led lifestyle brands, is the largest American specialty apparel company offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. The company uses omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores to further enhance its shopping experience. Gap Inc. is guided by its purpose, Inclusive, by Design, and takes pride in creating products and experiences its customers love while doing right by its employees, communities, and planet. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites.


Gap Inc. launches new customer experience center ahead of Holiday season
June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

