MMH    Topics     Technology    Robotics

Gap Inc. to build new DC in Longview, Texas to meet demand for digital shopping

To be operational by August 2022, the new facility will be able to process up to one million units per day

By

Latest Material Handling News

JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
Automotive works on its mojo
More Robotics

Gap Inc., today announced plans to open a new state-of-the-art DC or what it calls a “Customer Experience Center” in Longview, Texas.

By delivering inventory faster and more efficiently to customers across the country, the $140 million investment will help Gap Inc. meet the rising customer demand for online shopping and reach its future plans for digital growth. Gap Inc. anticipates the new campus will create more than 500 full-time jobs in Longview by the end of 2023 and will grow to more than 1,000 full-time jobs in the city over the next five years. Additionally, the company expects to create more than 1,000 part-time and seasonal jobs by 2026.

The new campus will become Gap Inc.’s latest facility to feature industry-leading technology that has been tested and optimized in other campuses across the Gap Inc. network. Upon completion, the new facility will be able to process up to one million units per day.

“As we look to deliver on our three-year strategy and double our online business, we needed to expand our fulfillment network to provide a great experience for our customers today and ensure we have the ability to grow in the future,” said Shawn Curran, Chief Operating Officer, Gap Inc. “We are thrilled to join the Longview community and look forward to developing a facility that will provide employment opportunities and job training to work alongside cutting-edge technology.”

Prior to the pandemic, Gap Inc. set out on a journey to transform its fulfillment network by piloting and implementing some of the world’s most advanced fulfillment technology and robotics. The result has transformed our traditional distribution centers into highly automated, cross-channel Customer Experience Centers, intended to serve customers wherever they are shopping. While the Longview facility will initially serve Old Navy’s growing online business, many of the company’s Customer Experience Centers have the capability to seamlessly serve both online and retail orders in one facility.

The new facility in Longview is expected to total approximately 850,000 square feet. Construction will begin in April 2021 with plans to be fully operational by August 2022. This campus will supplement our six existing campuses in North America, including those in Fresno, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Groveport, OH; Gallatin, TN; Fishkill, NY; and Brampton, Ontario. While Gap Inc. had plans in place to open a new facility beforehand, as a result of changing customer needs during the pandemic the timeline has been accelerated to create more capacity for online growth. Modern Materials Handling‘s January 2021 cover story looks at the systems in one of these campuses in depth, and provides insight into the resilience considerations involved with their DC network.


“We are incredibly excited to welcome Gap Inc. to Longview,” said Mayor, Dr. Andy Mack. “This significant investment by Gap Inc. will provide a large number of jobs for East Texans and is a continued diversification of our economy. We believe Gap Inc. will play a tremendous role in supporting economic growth and opportunity in our city and we look forward to working together to deliver a lasting, positive impact on our community.”


Article Topics

News
Technology
Robotics
Ecommerce
GAP Inc.
Omnichannel
Robotics
Warehouses
   All topics

Robotics News & Resources

JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
Automotive works on its mojo
C-Suite Interview with Joe Colletti: Integration is the name of the game
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
More Robotics

Latest in Materials Handling

JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources