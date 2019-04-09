Gateway system from SICK transmits mobile, stationary sensor data

Used to collect, analyze, store and transmit data by enabling multi-sensor networking in mobile and stationary applications, the new TDC-E gateway system was highlighted by SICK at Booth S4506.

“As a high-performance communication platform with open, end-to-end Internet of Things (IoT) architecture, the TDC-E offers analog, digital and mobile connectivity options,” said John Ashodian, segment marketing manager. “It’s brand-agnostic with open interfaces, direct sensor connection and browser-based configuration capability, so it can be applied as a cross-system data hub. This ensures that machines, plants and processes are Industry 4.0 ready now, and going forward.”

Applications include the indoor localization of mobile machines; full visibility into the functional status of networked sensors and the processes they are attached to; and as the connection point between the Cloud and controllers, sensors and intelligent devices.

“The TDC-E collects real-time performance data—on levels, drive temperatures, protective field infringements, uptimes, faults, collisions—then summarizes the information before forwarding it. This optimizes response time and reduces network transmission costs,” he said.

ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago's McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry.




