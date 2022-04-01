MMH    Topics 

GCCA and Cold Chain Federation announce new partnership

UK-based Federation and the Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA) partnership builds on 20-plus year affiliation between the two organizations

Matthew R. Ott, GCCA President & CEO, is at left, with Shane Brennan, CCF Chief Executive, at right.
Matthew R. Ott, GCCA President & CEO, is at left, with Shane Brennan, CCF Chief Executive, at right.

The Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA) and the Cold Chain Federation (CCF) announced that they have entered into a formal partnership agreement that builds on a 20-plus year affiliation between the two organizations and signals a new commitment to building knowledge, networking opportunities and insights across borders.

CCF Chief Executive Shane Brennan said: “We are delighted to partner with GCCA in this way, giving CCF members access to an international knowledge bank, as well as opening the way for international opportunities and networking. Over three years CCF has grown massively in its profile and impact, building a range and events and services to benefit UK cold chain professionals. By partnering with GCCA we can add their vast experience and expert resources to our membership offer.

“The UK is a distinctive market, and most of what concerns our members is immediate and local, but there is so much to learn from looking outside our borders too. Working with GCCA our members will have access to the best of innovation, compliance, and insight from around the world.”

“GCCA is a truly global network with members in over 80 countries. By reinforcing our strong links to CCF we are able to bring more UK professionals into our network and utilize their knowledge to gain insight that benefits all our members,” said GCCA President and CEO Matthew R. Ott. “We are very excited by the opportunities that collaboration with CCF can bring to GCCA and vice versa. We are keen to support and partner with independent national organizations like CCF, and we look forward to exploring ways to build further collaborative ventures that strengthen both organization’s offer to members in all areas of the cold chain industry.”

The CCF and GCCA partnership was announced at the European Cold Chain Conference in Rotterdam on 25th March 2022. The two organizations will be hosting a joint meeting and celebration of their renewed partnership at the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport Wales, on 14th July 2022.


