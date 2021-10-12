MMH    Topics 

GCCA announces 2021’s Don Schlimme Future Leader Award recipient

Through Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA), World Food Logistics Organization (WFLO) bestows Don Schlimme Future Leader Award to Tamara Palefsky, Continuous Improvement Manager, United States Cold Storage.

By

The World Food Logistics Organization (WFLO), a Core Partner of the Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA), is proud to announce the recipient of the 2021 Don Schlimme Future Leader Award is Tamara Palefsky, Continuous Improvement Manager, United States Cold Storage.

The award was presented by Daniel Kaplan, WFLO Chairman, and Ron Buford, IARW Chairman, at the 130th Annual IARW-WFLO Convention in Austin, Texas, where over 400 temperature-controlled logistics executive leaders gathered for the number one event for the temperature-controlled warehousing, logistics, transportation and design-build/construction industry.

“It’s an honor to win this prestigious award and to have competed with such an impressive group of my peers,” said Tamara. “I’m excited to participate in the Next Gen Future Leader Award Competition and continue my career in the cold chain industry.”

“The talent, dedication, and quality of the emerging leaders within the cold chain continues to be so impressive and this award highlights some of the best in our industry,” GCCA President & CEO Matthew Ott said. “Tamara and her fellow competitors are excellent examples of the bright future of the cold chain industry has to continue to innovate and adapt to meet the needs of a growing global population. Congratulations to Tamara and to all the finalists for this well-deserved achievement.”

Tamara competed among other finalists Eric Geiger, Warehouse Manager, Americold Logistics; Emily Goracke, Customer Account Manager, SnoTemp Cold Storage; Colt Miller, Warehouse Supervisor, Mattingly Cold Storage; and Troy Stokes, Senior Project Manager, Lineage Logistics. As part of the selection process, each finalist was interviewed by a panel of judges made up of industry leaders. Each candidate also delivered a presentation on stage to the panel of judges and the attendees of the IARW-WFLO Convention. A final award recipient was selected as a result of the selection process.

Tamara will virtually compete with other young leaders from around the world for the global GCCA NextGen Award later this year.

Established in 2015 by WFLO, the Don Schlimme Future Leader Award recognizes talented young professionals in North America, who have the potential to become future leaders and make a positive contribution to the development of the temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics industry. Nominees demonstrated excellence in their work, the potential to excel further in the many facets within the industry and possess insight into their organization’s strategic values and direction, policies and ways of working.

The award is named in honor of Donald V. Schlimme, Ph.D., who passed away in 2012 and was a longtime member of the WFLO Scientific Advisory Committee (1983-2012) and a WFLO Staff Advisor for many of those years. He was an expert in food science and cold storage and was committed to sharing his extensive knowledge.


