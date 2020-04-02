MMH    Topics     Warehouse

GCCA partners with Distillery Association to help food supply chain function effectively

95% of food produced or manufactured in – or imported into – the United States goes through third-party warehouses and distribution centers before it reaches American consumers.

The Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA) has partnered with the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS), which launched an online portal to assist hundreds of distillers who are producing hand sanitizer to help solve the national shortage created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

GCCA’s members, third-party logistics companies, such as cold storage warehouses and transportation companies, as well as design-build and supply companies, are a critical link in the cold chain for our food supply. Ninety-five percent of the food produced and manufactured in or imported into the United States goes through third-party warehouses and distribution centers before it reaches American consumers.

As part of the food and agriculture sector, our members have been deemed an “essential business and service” under the Presidential Policy Directive 21 (PPD-21) in recognition of the essential role our members have in keeping the country safe and fed during the Coronavirus emergency. Hand sanitizer is an important component in keeping food supply chain company facilities clean and disinfected.

Acknowledging that hospitals and the medical industry are first in line for the product, we ask that the food supply industry be one of the next in line. “GCCA commends and thanks these distilleries and DISCUS for their efforts in helping fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” says Megan Costello, Interim President & CEO. “By voluntarily shifting from producing alcohol alone to producing hand sanitizer, they are playing an essential role in helping keep the nation’s food supplies moving. We encourage our members to reach out to a local distillery today.”

Visit the online distillery portal here. Visit GCCA’s online Coronavirus portal here.


