GE Appliances opens energy efficient DC

The LEED-certified warehouse in Dixon, Calif., aims to better serve customers in northern California, Oregon, and Nevada, and taps options including lithium-powered forklifts.

GE Appliances (GEA), a Haier company, has announced the opening of its newest West Coast area distribution center in Dixon, California near Sacramento. This addition to GEA’s distribution network will help ease supply chain congestion in the company’s DC near the Port of Los Angeles and reduce delivery times by half for customers in northern California, southern Oregon, and western Nevada, allowing for next day delivery, the company said.

The energy efficient, LEED-certified warehouse also houses GEA Air & Water Solutions’ newest training facility where professional contractors and distributors can learn about the latest HVAC technology developments such as high-efficiency ductless systems and how to install these and other HVAC products.

“Strengthening relationships with our customers is at the forefront of our decision-making at GE Appliances,” said Marcia Brey, vice president of distribution at GEA. “We’re excited to be able to better serve them with this new facility, which will allow us to reach local customers in half the time while supporting operational efficiency and our sustainability goals.”

The DC’s features for energy and water efficiency include:

  • Sustainable bioswales around the exterior of the warehouse in lieu of traditional storm sewers. Bioswales help filter storm run-off and recharge ground water.
  • A fleet of fully electric, lithium-powered forklifts. The site’s reliance on lithium batteries reduces wastewater and safety hazards associated with changing traditional batteries for machinery as well as saves time.
  • LED light fixtures were installed, reducing the number of fixtures necessary to light the space and saving energy.

The Dixon site is also home to a new technician training center for the management and installation of high-efficiency ductless and variable refrigerant flow (VRF) HVAC systems. A more energy efficient solution, according to GEA, these systems provide temperature control for individual rooms rather than forcing air through an entire home or commercial building. Ductless and VRF systems are not currently included in traditional trade school HVAC curriculum, leaving a knowledge gap for skilled technicians.

The Dixon ADC employs 50 people, GEA noted. Dart Logistics Services, a third-party logistics company, operates the warehouse under an agreement with and on behalf of GE Appliances. The building is owned by Scannell Properties, a privately owned real estate development company that develops projects throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe. The building was designed and built by ARCO National Construction, a leader in the design-build industry with offices in 31 major markets nationwide.


