MMH    Topics 

Geek+ and DHL showcase robotic systems at DHL’s Asia Pacific Innovation Center

New “Warehouse of the Future” exhibit in the DHL Asia Pacific Innovation Center explores the possibilities of a completely automated e-commerce solution

By

Geek+, a global provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), today announced a collaboration with DHL’s Asia Pacific Innovation Center. Located in Singapore, the center will be home to a new exhibit that showcases an automated, and completely integrated e-commerce solution.

Named the “Warehouse of the Future”, the exhibit integrates RoboShuttle tote-picking robot and robot-arm technology for full-scale automation. The project represents the shared values and commitments of both Geek+ and DHL to accelerate innovation and educate supply chain leaders on the opportunities that come with robotics automation.

Hongbo Li, CTO at Geek+, commented: “This project not only marks a new milestone for the logistics and supply chain industry but a milestone in the global relationship between Geek+ and DHL that follows a number of successful robot deployments in several of DHLs’ warehouses in Asia-Pacific. DHL’s Innovation Center will provide an exclusive look at how robotics are already powering the industry’s most efficient warehouses, proving to decision-makers that the future of automation is here today.”

The Innovation Center displays Geek+ RoboShuttle tote-picking robot built on AMR technology, working with OSARO’s collaborative robot arm to provide fully automated logistics processes. The solution supports both outbound and inbound logistics operations. For order fulfillment, the RoboShuttle autonomously finds the tote containing ordered items, picks the tote, and carries it to a picking station using its fork arms. Once at the picking station, the robot arm picks items from the tote, packs the order, and prepares it for outbound delivery. The operational performance is displayed on dashboards throughout the entire process, providing visitors with the information needed to view in real-time the improvements that robotics automation can bring to the world of logistics in terms of efficiency, accuracy, and flexibility.

YingChuan Huang, Innovation Manager, Asia Pacific Innovation Center at DHL, added that: “Customer-centric innovation has a very important place in DHL and we drive this through close partnerships with leading companies in technology, startups, industry thinkers, and of course our customers. The Geek+ exhibit is the perfect showcase of how technologies such as AI, Computer Visioning and Robotics are not only converging, but also building off the strengths of each technology to provide even greater value to our customers’ supply chains.”


Article Topics

News
DHL Supply Chain
Geek+
Robotics
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Melonee Wise takes up new gig as Agility Robotics’ new CTO
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
Are you choosing lift trucks effectively?
OSARO and Geek+ partner to integrate robotic warehouse solutions
Hai Robotics adapts leadership structure to support its growing North American market
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
This AutoStore e-book provides an overview of the technology, configuration options and key experiences of AutoStore users.
Are you choosing lift trucks effectively?
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources