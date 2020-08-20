MMH    Topics 

Geek+ and Körber announce global partnership for mobile robotic deployments

Extended relationship showcases commitment to providing customers worldwide across industries with autonomous mobile robot (AMR) solutions to combat supply chain complexities.

By

Geek+, a global provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and Körber, a global supply chain technology leader from software to materials handling automation, announce the beginning of a global strategic partnership. Together, the two companies declare a joint commitment to provide businesses worldwide with AMRs that can enable efficient, flexible, and smart logistics solutions.

With an already extensive portfolio of successful cases across industries and a wide variety of AI-driven robotics solutions applicable to different supply chain scenarios, Geek+ will make its technology available to Kӧrber’s global customer base. Combining Kӧrber’s capabilities for integration, advisory, and maintenance for robotics with Geek+, the partnership addresses the current market needs for technologies and strategies to effectively mitigate increasing supply chain complexities through the joint capabilities of AI, robotics, software and machine learning. This is particularly true in light of COVID-19, resulting in a multitude of challenges such as labor shortages, health risks, and unpredictable fluctuations in demand.

Hong Yu, CMO at Geek+ commented, “We are excited to be entering into our first global partnership and equally excited that it is with Körber. This partnership allows us to provide businesses worldwide with AMR solutions that can help realize flexible and efficient logistics operations. Having already experienced successful collaboration between Geek+ and Kӧrber within the Asia Pacific region, we are confident that this global partnership will lead to accelerated market expansion. Together, we are bringing the future of smart warehousing to companies worldwide.”

In the past 5 years, Geek+ ability to deliver real value to its customers has led to international expansion and rapid growth. This includes the successful deployment of 10,000 AMRs globally in support of over 300 customer brands.

“Körber’s relationship with Geek+ is spurred by innovation,” said Nishan Wijemanne, global leader for AMR Solutions at Körber. “Our ongoing global investments in the advancement of robotics brings a new level of performance to the warehouse floor. By collaborating with Geek+, Kӧrber provides the flexibility, adaptability and precision businesses need to conquer supply chain complexity today and beyond.”

“With the right technologies and partner, businesses can turn today’s supply chain complexities into a strategic differentiator with robotics,” said John Santagate, vice president of robotics at Kӧrber Supply Chain – Software. “Be it the rise in consumer expectations, increasing product counts, supply network complexity, or growing distribution channels, Kӧrber’s relationship with Geek+ empowers businesses to effectively integrate mobile robotics into their operation in the effort to revolutionize workflows across the globe.”


Article Topics

News
Automation
Autonomous Mobile Robots
Robotics
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Reusable pallet provider RM2 adds Wayne Cochran as COO
Interact Analysis: poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
C-Suite Interview with Fancisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources