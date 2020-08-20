Geek+ and Körber announce global partnership for mobile robotic deployments

Geek+, a global provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and Körber, a global supply chain technology leader from software to materials handling automation, announce the beginning of a global strategic partnership. Together, the two companies declare a joint commitment to provide businesses worldwide with AMRs that can enable efficient, flexible, and smart logistics solutions.

With an already extensive portfolio of successful cases across industries and a wide variety of AI-driven robotics solutions applicable to different supply chain scenarios, Geek+ will make its technology available to Kӧrber’s global customer base. Combining Kӧrber’s capabilities for integration, advisory, and maintenance for robotics with Geek+, the partnership addresses the current market needs for technologies and strategies to effectively mitigate increasing supply chain complexities through the joint capabilities of AI, robotics, software and machine learning. This is particularly true in light of COVID-19, resulting in a multitude of challenges such as labor shortages, health risks, and unpredictable fluctuations in demand.

Hong Yu, CMO at Geek+ commented, “We are excited to be entering into our first global partnership and equally excited that it is with Körber. This partnership allows us to provide businesses worldwide with AMR solutions that can help realize flexible and efficient logistics operations. Having already experienced successful collaboration between Geek+ and Kӧrber within the Asia Pacific region, we are confident that this global partnership will lead to accelerated market expansion. Together, we are bringing the future of smart warehousing to companies worldwide.”

In the past 5 years, Geek+ ability to deliver real value to its customers has led to international expansion and rapid growth. This includes the successful deployment of 10,000 AMRs globally in support of over 300 customer brands.

“Körber’s relationship with Geek+ is spurred by innovation,” said Nishan Wijemanne, global leader for AMR Solutions at Körber. “Our ongoing global investments in the advancement of robotics brings a new level of performance to the warehouse floor. By collaborating with Geek+, Kӧrber provides the flexibility, adaptability and precision businesses need to conquer supply chain complexity today and beyond.”

“With the right technologies and partner, businesses can turn today’s supply chain complexities into a strategic differentiator with robotics,” said John Santagate, vice president of robotics at Kӧrber Supply Chain – Software. “Be it the rise in consumer expectations, increasing product counts, supply network complexity, or growing distribution channels, Kӧrber’s relationship with Geek+ empowers businesses to effectively integrate mobile robotics into their operation in the effort to revolutionize workflows across the globe.”



