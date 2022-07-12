MMH    Topics     Geek+

Geek+ and Systemex Automation partner on autonomous mobile robot deployments

Geek+’s latest system integrator partnership with Systemex Automation will accelerate the adoption of automated warehouse robotics solutions across North America

By

Latest Material Handling News

Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
More News

Geek+, a global provider of autonomous mobile robot (AMR) technology, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Systemex Automation, a leading Canadian systems integrator. Through the partnership, Systemex Automation will offer its customers Geek+’s full portfolio of picking, moving, sorting and storage/ASRS AMR solutions.

Randy Randolph, Geek+ Americas VP of Channels and Partnerships, said: “We are delighted to ally with Systemex Automation as their first AMR partner in North America. This is another milestone in our expansion in the Americas, continuing our strategy of working with trusted partners to scale our deployments and offer customers the flexible automation solutions they need to achieve their goals.”

Serge Tousignant, President of Systemex Automation, commented: “We are excited to partner with Geek+ to complement our growth strategy in the automated warehouse operations for the Canadian and U.S. markets. We’re convinced that Geek+’s wide range and versatile AMR solutions combined with Systemex Automation’s integration capabilities in the automation industry for manufacturers, distributors and retailers is a win-win formula. It will enable us to offer our customers the best value and most flexible automation solutions on the market.”

The agreement with Systemex Automation comes hot on the heels of a series of new additions to Geek+’s multitude of AMR solutions, including its latest goods-to-person solution, PopPick, which made its North American debut at Modex 2022, as well as Sky-Storage & Ground-Pick, which combines four-way shuttles for reserve pallet storage with Geek+’s P-series picking robots for forward picking.

With Geek+’s full suite of AMR technology at its disposal, Systemex Automation can provide to its wide range of customers in manufacturing, retail, and distribution the latest cutting-edge automation technology that augments not only the logistics processes, but also improves operational efficiency, lowers costs and addresses the current labor shortage challenges, Geek+ added.


Article Topics

News
Autonomous Mobile Robots
Geek+
Systemex Automation
   All topics

Geek+ News & Resources

Geek+ estimates its robotics solutions saved 140,000 tons of carbon emissions in 2022
Inside C-StoreMaster’s DC: Convenience store distribution simplified
C-StoreMaster’s convenient automation
Geek+ appoints Numina Group as latest North American partner
Geek+ announces $100 million series E1 financing round
Geek+ expands South America presence though global partner Körber Supply Chain
A new perspective on lights out
More Geek+

Latest in Materials Handling

Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources