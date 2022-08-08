MMH    Topics 

Geek+ announces $100 million series E1 financing round

Mobile robot solution provider gains added investment, including from Intel Capital, to accelerate global market expansion and invest in its AMR technology

By

Yong Zheng, founder and CEO of Geek+
Yong Zheng, founder and CEO of Geek+

Geek+, a global provider of autonomous mobile robot technologies, announced today it has closed a new, $100 million series E1 funding series. Investors in the round include Intel Capital, Vertex Growth, and Qingyue Capital Investment. The company will use this funding to accelerate its global market expansion and invest in its AMR technology research and development for key product innovation.

In early 2021, Geek+ closed a previously undisclosed series D financing round led by CPE. In 2021, Geek+ registered annual revenue of $150 million and over $300 million in orders. In the first half of 2022, Geek+‘s order volume doubled compared to the same period in 2021, and the company expects to maintain its 100% year-on-year growth trajectory for the remainder of 2022.

“Thanks to the successful implementation of our global business strategy, the transformative value of our products, and the surge of the smart logistics market, Geek+ is well-positioned to further capture the outsized growth opportunities,” said Yong Zheng, founder and CEO of Geek+. “Geek+ has passed the stage of simply pursuing scale and is now moving towards the stage of commercial success with profitability and positive cash flow.

“We are confident in our commercial success and future growth trajectory,” Zheng continued. “The labor-intensive logistics sector has a strong demand for robotic automation, and the market is still largely underserved. With the first-mover advantage, Geek+ has already developed a solid competitive advantage in global markets, bringing in a constant driving force for business development. This, coupled with our three technology pillars of robotics, systems, and algorithms, has not only allowed Geek+ to develop a full product line, but also improve R&D efficiency while reducing R&D costs.”

Geek+ will continue to build upon its established business strategy by accelerating the pace of its global expansion to maintain growth momentum, while also strengthening R&D innovation to enhance product differentiation with smart, sustainable solutions, the company explained.

“As the leader in the global autonomous mobile robots industry, Geek+ has developed in-depth technological cooperation with Intel and is one of Intel’s benchmark partners in the field of robotics and robot-based solutions,” said Tianlin Wang, Managing Director at Intel Capital. “Through this investment, we will deepen the relationship between our two companies and work together to create solutions that combine cloud, edge, and autonomous mobile robot technologies to drive global smart logistics innovation and infrastructure modernization.”

The Geek+ robotic product line includes full-solution capabilities for storage, picking, and sorting in warehouses, as well as material handling robots and unmanned forklifts for manufacturing. In the past year, Geek+ launched a new generation of its flagship goods-to-person solution, the all-in-one picking solution, PopPick, as well as a combined AMR/four way-shuttle solution. Geek+ also recently established two new technology platforms: Matrix, a robotic software and hardware technology platform; and a robot management system (RMS) capable of scheduling large-scale robot clusters.

“Together with Intel, we will build upon our core robotics technologies and system capabilities, strengthening the technological foundation for future business development and long-term growth,” said Zheng.


Article Topics

News
Autonomous Mobile Robots
Geek+
Startup News
   All topics

Geek+ News & Resources

OSARO and Geek+ partner to integrate robotic warehouse solutions
Geek+ estimates its robotics solutions saved 140,000 tons of carbon emissions in 2022
Inside C-StoreMaster’s DC: Convenience store distribution simplified
C-StoreMaster’s convenient automation
Geek+ appoints Numina Group as latest North American partner
Geek+ announces $100 million series E1 financing round
Geek+ expands South America presence though global partner Körber Supply Chain
More Geek+

Latest in Materials Handling

CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources