Geek+ appoints Numina Group as latest North American partner

Geek+, a global provider of autonomous mobile robot (AMR) technology, has announced that Numina Group, a software developer and integrator of warehouse automation solutions, has signed on to be Geek+‘s newest strategic partner in North America and has already begun implementing Geek+ technology.

Numina, together with the client, chose Geek+‘s AMR-based goods-to-person (G2P) solution to maximize picking productivity and profitability for the client’s growing sporting goods order fulfillment operation. The online sports retailer now benefits from Geek+‘s market-leading G2P technology with a fleet of P800 picking robots to automate picking and put away from 50,000 warehouse storage shelf positions.

Randy Randolph, VP of Channels and Partnerships at Geek+ Americas, said: “We are very pleased to have partnered with The Numina Group. They have an excellent reputation with over three decades of experience automating warehouse operations, and we are delighted to see that they have already started using Geek+ technology to create effective, modern supply chain solutions.”

Dan Hanrahan, President at Numina Group, said: “We have been aware of the solutions Geek+ has been developing for some time, and we are excited to partner with them to deliver top-of-the-line AMR and G2P solutions for our clients. The warehouse automation system—underway at the client’s 70,000 SKU sporting goods distribution firm—is an excellent example of how Numina Group’s warehouse automation software can seamlessly integrate Geek+‘s AI-powered G2P technology to deliver a software driven, cutting-edge technology solution that equips retailers and e-tailers with faster and more accurate order fulfillment.”



