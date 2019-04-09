Geek+ brings autonomous mobile robots to warehousing, order fulfillment applications worldwide

Geek+ (Booth N6327) is introducing a variety of autonomous mobile robots for warehousing and order fulfillment—including e-commerce applications—in its exhibit. Carmen Hung, sales and marketing manager, noted that the company has completed several installations in Asia and Europe.

“At ProMat we’re featuring the newest version of our P800 mobile robot, created to navigate under shelves of stored product, then carry them to a central location for order picking,” she said. “This goods-to-person solution allows workers to be more productive and spend less time walking to pick the items they need.”

The robots are powered by machine learning algorithms to continuously improve picking and inventory accuracy, Hung continued. She added that the unit has recently been upgraded to handle a payload of up to 2,645 pounds (1,200 kilograms) and travel at speeds up to 6.6 feet per second (2 meters per second).

“We’re also introducing our new C200 series, a robot shuttle system that can be deployed on either single- or double-layer rack,” she said. Each unit handles a bin measuring 23.6 x 15.7 x 13.8 inches (600 x 400 x 350 millimeters) at a maximum payload of 88 pounds (40 kilograms). It travels through storage aisles, selecting required order totes and replacing them once the pick is complete.

