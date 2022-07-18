Geek+ expands South America presence though global partner Körber Supply Chain

Geek+, a global provider of autonomous mobile robot (AMR) technology, announced it has expanded its footprint in South America though its strategic partner Körber Supply Chain, a global leader in supply chain technology, software and material handling automation. Geek+ will be debuting its intelligent AMR solutions at Körber’s Elevate Brazil 2022 event in Sao Paulo, which will be the first time Geek+’s goods-to-person solutions have been showcased in Brazil.

Randy Randolph, Geek+ Americas VP of Channels and Partnerships, said: “We are thrilled to take the next step in our partnership with Körber Supply Chain to strengthen our growing presence in South America. This deepened partnership allows us to continue to support customers across the continent with flexible robotic solutions that can help them maximize warehouse throughput and meet increased consumer expectations.”

Helcio Lenz, Managing Director for Körber Supply Chain in Latin America, said: “We are excited to bring, this new era of intelligent and flexible robots to Brazil. The unique solutions we provide together with our partner Geek+ will support our customers in the region to conquer their supply chain complexities and stay ahead of the competition.”

Together, Geek+ and Körber Supply Chain have implemented warehouse solutions in various industries across retail, apparel, e-commerce, and third-party logistics for customers all over the world, including APAC, Europe, and North America. With their combined expertise in robotics, warehouse management software, and integration, Geek+ and Körber Supply Chain will provide clients in Brazil and all of South America the latest automation solutions, the partners stated. After Elevate Brazil, Geek+ goods-to-person robots will be in operation at Körber Supply Chain’s innovation center in Campinas, São Paulo state, Brazil.



