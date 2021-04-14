Geek+ presents the RoboShuttle C200M

Considered the world’s first extended-depth, bin-to-person robot, the RoboShuttle C200M, developed by Geek+, will be showcased throughout ProMatDX. Offering users highly robust single-layer storage capability, the RoboShuttle C200M can operate in narrow aisles. In addition, its extended arms save more than 50% of warehouse space, while reducing warehouse rental costs considerably.

Able to cover storage capacities that range from 0.71 to 16.4 feet, the bin-to-person robot also enhances warehouse storage capacity by 2.5 times, when compared to manual warehouses. This rise in capacity is especially critical as warehouse rental costs continue to increase, currently accounting for more than 40% of overall operating costs.

The unit uses the Geek+ intelligent system, as artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms cover order analysis and robot scheduling, enabling entire warehouse operations to become more efficient, flexible and scalable.

“Aside from decreasing users’ warehouse rental costs, improving their storage capacity and maximizing their ROI, the RoboShuttle C200M can also be installed and deployed in a highly convenient way, due to its modular components,” said Mark Messina, COO of Geek+ America. “And it can be assembled on site without any lifting requirements, which, in turn, eases transportation and loading.”



