Georg Utz Inc. announces major expansion to its facility in Indiana

Reusable packaging manufacturer specializing in transport units for use with automation,, announces 125,000 sq. ft. expansion to its Edinburgh, Ind., facility.

Georg Utz Inc., a reusable packaging manufacturer specializing in transport units for use with automation, has announced a 125,000 sq. ft. expansion to its Edinburgh, Ind. facility.

The need for Utz products has skyrocketed due to the rising desire for automation in industry and distribution, the company explained in a press release. The booming e-commerce industry and pressure from consumers to deliver faster have also increased demand for Utz products.

“More and more companies are looking to Utz to be their partner for specialty solutions that work hand in hand with their automation to create flexible, reliable, cost-effective systems which provide a competitive advantage. This expansion will allow us to better serve their needs,” said Michael Chiado, President of the Americas.

The 125,000 sq. ft. building expansion will provide space for additional state-of-the-art manufacturing and warehousing. The North American headquarters expansion will bring job opportunities to the area with expectations for the staff to grow by 50% in the next two years and double over the next four years.

“As we celebrate this crucial milestone, it is also important to remember that this is not the finish line as we have big plans for the North American market. Our current expansion is only one step in that journey,”
said Chiado.

Georg Utz is a globally operating specialist for the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic-made reusable packaging systems for transport, warehousing, intralogistics, and professional applications.


News
George Utz
Totes and Containers
