Get ready for Modex 2024

A full spectrum of supply chain solutions will be on display in Atlanta at Modex 2024 from March 11-14, 2024.

Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center will once again host Modex, the premier supply chain experience trade show, in 2024. Taking place March 11-14, 2024, the show will provide an opportunity to make new contacts, discover cutting-edge solutions and learn the latest trends that are sure to give your company a leg up on its competition.

As the speed of manufacturing and supply chain operations continues to accelerate, the future of our industry depends on today’s forward-thinking decisions. From illuminating education to emerging technologies and equipment in action, Modex provides the full spectrum of what’s now and what’s next — and take advantage of it to future-proof supply chains for years to come.

Modex 2024 will feature more than 900 exhibitors and 150+ education sessions, and will welcome thousands of domestic and global attendees from the supply chain and manufacturing industry. After hosting a record number of exhibitors and attendees at ProMat 2023 in Chicago, MHI anticipates more of the same at Modex 2024.

Last year, Modex 2022 was the largest to date, with registrations reaching 37,047—a 20% attendance jump over the pre-Covid Modex 2018. The four-day show (March 28-31) covered 405,000 net square feet of exhibit space at Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center with 857 exhibiting companies.



Once they get to the show, attendees are most interested in learning more about:

Computer software such as ERP, WMS, MES, TMS, OMS, SCM, YMS or Cloud (80% of attendees cite this as their top buying interest, according to MHI )

Conveyors and sortation equipment (68%)

Order picking fulfillment and e-commerce Delivery (68%)

Forklifts, hand trucks and attachments (63%)

Third-party Logistics/Transportation Services (61%)



These and many other technologies will be exhibited at Modex 2024, along with manufacturers, consultants, third party logistics (3PL) providers, publishers and systems integrators. Exhibitors will be on-hand to demonstrate their equipment, systems, software and services to a global audience of manufacturing and supply chain professionals.

Here are some other fun facts about Modex, courtesy of MHI:

Modex attendees have an average of 45 lift trucks at their locations

68% of Modex attendees ship 100 or more parcels per day on average

33% of attendees ship over 5,000 parcels per day

25% of them work for firms that operate their own vehicle fleets, and with an average fleet size of 1,680 vehicles



With more than 900 exhibitors spread across the Modex 400,000-square-foot show floor, 2024’s event will draw more than 40,000 visitors from over 140 countries. The show also offers a comprehensive educational conference that features keynotes, show floor seminars and other events.

Whatever manufacturing and supply chain solutions or insights you need to power your business, you’ll find them at Modex 2024. Learn more at modexshow.com.

