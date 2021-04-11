MMH    Topics     Events    ProMat

Get ready for ProMatDX: How to navigate a large, virtual industry conference

ProMatDX opens on Monday. Here’s an FAQ to help make the process a little easier and to hopefully make it run a bit smoother.

For many ProMatDX attendees and sponsors, this year’s event will be one of the largest conferences that they’ll be navigating from the “virtual” perspective. And while the opportunities to showcase innovations, share knowledge and interact with one another might be right at their fingertips—versus in an expansive conference center or out on a spacious show floor—it’s still going to be a new experience for many.

Here’s an FAQ to help make the process a little easier and to hopefully make it run a bit smoother:

Are there any technical requirements I need to consider for ProMatDX?
For the best viewing experience, MHI recommends using the most recent version of Google Chrome. Other browsers are not optimal and/or compatible with the product demo, educational session, video meeting and chat functionality.

Can I add live demos to my Outlook calendar?
Yes, you can add each product demo and educational session you are interested in attending to your Outlook or Google Calendar.

What should I keep in mind when setting up my daily schedule for the show?
Try to keep it as similar to going to a live event as possible. “We have so many educational sessions, and they’ll all be scheduled and some of them are concurrent,” Daniel McKinnon, MHI’s executive VP of exhibitions and events, points out. “We try to keep the categories non-competing and not concurrent, but we have a lot of educational sessions spread across five days.”

What are sponsor showcases?
MHI has dedicated a few hours a day to visiting the showcases, which are basically the digital booths for hundreds of different companies. The companies can showcase their innovative new products and services, offer video demonstrations, provide PDFs and PowerPoints for download, and use other tools to create a very interactive experience. “Everything that one would expect when going to a trade show and walking into a booth, that will be in the sponsor showcase,” says McKinnon, who strongly encourages all attendees to take time to visit these showcases to take advantage of the vast resources they have to offer.

How do I chat with sponsors?
When entering a showcase you can chat in the open chat box on the showcase page or click through to “Schedule a Meeting,” which will take you to the Grip platform, where you can connect and chat with sponsor representatives or set up a virtual meeting.

How do I connect with a sponsor outside of dedicated sponsor hours?
At any given time, an attendee can schedule a meeting with sponsor personnel by clicking “Schedule a Meeting” in the showcase. You may also access any social profiles (LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook) that have been added to the showcase.

How do I view product demos and educational sessions?
Thousands of product demos and more than 100 sessions will be taking place during ProMatDX. The 10-minute product demos and the 30-minute educational sessions will include real-time group Q&A using chat. All sessions and product demos will be archived for attendees on Monday, April 19.

Will sponsors be available to chat during ProMatDX?
Live 1:1 chat will allow attendees to talk directly with sponsors during dedicated event hours. If an attendee can’t catch an exhibitor during the event hours, you can set up a video meeting to help foster those connections even after the event’s conclusion.

What is a “virtual business card?”
Virtual business cards allow attendees to connect with a product expert or sales representative from a sponsor company. Virtual business cards include first and last name, email address, title, company.

What is the live chat experience like during product demos and educational sessions?
You’ll be able to see and engage in conversations occurring with all participants. The hosts will select from questions presented and share their response with everyone viewing—so information is maximized. Tip: If you have questions that aren’t able to be addressed during the limited time of the particular demo or session or if you simply would prefer to discuss your questions privately, you can always start a one-on-one chat through the sponsor’s showcase.

Can I just wait until the show is over and watch it on-demand?
The event will be available later on-demand, but if you wait for that you’ll miss out on some great networking opportunities, Q&A sessions, and the chance to win a prize for engaging with the ProMatDX platform over the course of the week. Remember that you can come and go as you please throughout the show, and “live” attendance at the event means discussions, chat options and live video meetings (and even phone calls) that won’t be available after the event ends.


