GigaSpaces and OpenLegacy partner to modernize legacy systems

OpenLegacy, a pioneer in digital-driven integration for legacy and core systems, has announced a partnership with GigaSpaces, the provider of InsightEdge, an in-memory real-time analytics processing platform.

According to a release, requirements are growing for strengthening business performance to enhance customer experiences and reduce costly operations as businesses embark on digital transformation initiatives and modernize their business operations.

“Customers are looking to modernize their enterprise architecture and simplify the connectivity to any data source (CRM, ERP, DB, DWH, Mainframe, and more) across any environment, to accelerate transactional processing and analytics,” said Yoav Einav, vice president of products. “GigaSpaces provides a 360-degree view of the data, meeting the growing requirements for speed, scale, and analytics while offloading from the mainframe to reduce TCO. Partnering with OpenLegacy expands our offering’s options for mainframe modernization initiatives.”

OpenLegacy’s ability to automatically generate microservices-based APIs from legacy environments gives users an easier way to incorporate legacy data into their innovations and analytics. GigaSpaces InsightEdge allows the consumption of legacy data and processes as digital assets in a secure in-memory data and analytics platform. In-memory data management accelerates transaction processing, database offloading, and advanced analytics for mission-critical applications requiring speed and scale. The related caching also reduces the number of requests to the mainframe, thus reducing consumption and related costs.

With OpenLegacy, GigaSpaces users can leverage the existing legacy stack in a modern microservices architecture to reduce time-to-market for new digital initiatives.

With GigaSpaces, OpenLegacy users can scale data usage easily, unify mainframe data with the enterprise data lake and data warehouse and run analytics, machine learning and BI on the combined data sources.

The combined technologies accelerate innovation and optimize total cost of ownership (TCO) by:

● Modernizing legacy stacks with a microservices architecture that accelerates time to market

● Reducing MIPS consumption with in-memory access to data from any datastore

● Reducing the risk and simplifying legacy-to-cloud migrations

“OpenLegacy’s platform combined with the GigaSpaces’ platform is a natural fit for enterprise customers as they seek to maximize the value of their data trapped in mainframes and other core legacy systems, while optimizing the underlying infrastructure costs,” said Bo Luongo, Global SVP Alliances and Business Development. “Our platform and code-generation approach enhances GigaSpaces’ advanced analytics and in-memory computing platform, further extending the data readiness and reducing the time to business value for GigaSpaces’ customers.”

About OpenLegacy

OpenLegacy’s Digital-Driven Integration enables organizations with legacy systems to release new digital services faster and more efficiently than ever before. It connects directly to even the most complex legacy systems, bypassing the need for extra layers of technology. It then automatically generates APIs in minutes, rapidly integrating those assets into exciting new innovations. Finally, it deploys them as standard microservices or serverless functions, giving organizations speed and flexibility while drastically cutting costs and resources. With OpenLegacy, industry-leading companies release new apps, features, and updates in days instead of months, enabling them to truly become digital to the core. Learn more at http://www.openlegacy.com

About GigaSpaces

GigaSpaces provides the fastest in-memory computing platforms for real-time insight to action and extreme transactional processing. With GigaSpaces, enterprises can operationalize machine learning and transactional processing to gain real-time insights on their data and act upon them in the moment. The always-on platforms for mission-critical applications across cloud, on-premise or hybrid, are leveraged by hundreds of Tier-1 and Fortune-listed organizations worldwide across financial services, retail, transportation, telecom, healthcare, and more. GigaSpaces offices are located in the US, Europe and Asia.



