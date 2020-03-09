GNB Industrial Power demonstrates its Fury X-7

GNB Industrial Power (Booth 2814), a division of Exide Technologies, is revealing a new charger: the GNB Fury X-7. Available in 2-bay (7-15 kW) and 4-bay (7-30 kW) cabinetpower levels, the charger can charge virtually any type of motive power battery, including lithium-ion.

Featuring an advanced 24/36/48V and 72/80V multi-voltage modular design, the GNB Fury X-7’s power can actually increase, according to each respective company’s fleet. After all, if more power is necessary, more modules can simply be added to the charger, which will be commercially available in May.

“To keep the latest industrial fleets up and running, peak charger performance is critical,” said Matt Gould, VP, marketing and sales, GNB Industrial Power. “With this in mind, the Fury X-7 will now take that performance to the next level.”



Modex 2020 is scheduled to be held March 9-12 at Georgia's World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry.




