Google selects project44 as first real-time visibility provider for Google Cloud Supply Chain Twin

Real-time supply chain visibility platform provider project44, and also a Google Premier Visibility Provider, today announced a new partnership with Google Cloud to provide customers with better, real-time visibility into their supply chains. Under this partnership, project44 will be the first strategic partner for real-time transportation visibility to integrate its capabilities into Google Cloud’s Supply Chain Twin solution.

The aim of the partnership is to provide joint customers with a view into the supply chain network, including data across all modes, existing integrations at scale, and strong relationships with other partners, included in the offering, according to the announcement.

“We’re excited to team up with project44 as the first strategic partner for real-time visibility in Google Cloud’s Supply Chain Twin solution. project44’s broad visibility network, workflow automation and predictive analytics enable collaboration across all facets of the supply chain,” said Hans Thalbauer, managing director, global supply chain and logistics industry solutions for Google Cloud. “project44’s incredible expertise in transportation provides customers with the technology needed to greatly improve insight into shipments and orders across their supply chain.”

Google Cloud supply chain solutions, particularly the Supply Chain Twin, deliver end-to-end visibility by bringing together data from various business systems such as enterprise resource planning (ERP), transportation management systems (TMS), and warehouse management systems (WMS), as well as data from the operational systems of the customer and those of their partners. The increased transportation visibility and reporting provided by project44 will provide customers with visibility into data relating to shipments once they have left suppliers, as well as when inventory is moving between warehouses and manufacturing plants, and into customers’ hands.

The project44 Platform currently supports more than 680 global shippers and logistics service providers, providing visibility into a network of more than 113,500 multimodal carrier integrations and 2.6M assets – and is said to be the largest carrier network available in a single platform today.

“It’s incredibly validating to be selected as the first strategic visibility partner for Google Cloud and its new Supply Chain Twin solution,” said Jett McCandless, CEO and founder of project44. “Taking an integrated, data-first approach to solving the world’s most complex supply chain challenges will have significant benefits for customers who rely on accurate, real-time data to deliver outstanding experiences for their own customers.”



