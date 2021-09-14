MMH    Topics 

Google selects project44 as first real-time visibility provider for Google Cloud Supply Chain Twin

Partnership integrates project44 analytics into Google Cloud’s new Supply Chain Twin solution to improve transportation efficiency and inventory management

By

Latest Material Handling News

FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) reports increased industry orders for 2022
Reusable pallet provider RM2 adds Wayne Cochran as COO
Interact Analysis: Poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
More News

Real-time supply chain visibility platform provider project44, and also a Google Premier Visibility Provider, today announced a new partnership with Google Cloud to provide customers with better, real-time visibility into their supply chains. Under this partnership, project44 will be the first strategic partner for real-time transportation visibility to integrate its capabilities into Google Cloud’s Supply Chain Twin solution.

The aim of the partnership is to provide joint customers with a view into the supply chain network, including data across all modes, existing integrations at scale, and strong relationships with other partners, included in the offering, according to the announcement.

“We’re excited to team up with project44 as the first strategic partner for real-time visibility in Google Cloud’s Supply Chain Twin solution. project44’s broad visibility network, workflow automation and predictive analytics enable collaboration across all facets of the supply chain,” said Hans Thalbauer, managing director, global supply chain and logistics industry solutions for Google Cloud. “project44’s incredible expertise in transportation provides customers with the technology needed to greatly improve insight into shipments and orders across their supply chain.”

Google Cloud supply chain solutions, particularly the Supply Chain Twin, deliver end-to-end visibility by bringing together data from various business systems such as enterprise resource planning (ERP), transportation management systems (TMS), and warehouse management systems (WMS), as well as data from the operational systems of the customer and those of their partners. The increased transportation visibility and reporting provided by project44 will provide customers with visibility into data relating to shipments once they have left suppliers, as well as when inventory is moving between warehouses and manufacturing plants, and into customers’ hands.

The project44 Platform currently supports more than 680 global shippers and logistics service providers, providing visibility into a network of more than 113,500 multimodal carrier integrations and 2.6M assets – and is said to be the largest carrier network available in a single platform today.

“It’s incredibly validating to be selected as the first strategic visibility partner for Google Cloud and its new Supply Chain Twin solution,” said Jett McCandless, CEO and founder of project44. “Taking an integrated, data-first approach to solving the world’s most complex supply chain challenges will have significant benefits for customers who rely on accurate, real-time data to deliver outstanding experiences for their own customers.”


Article Topics

News
Digital Twin
Google
project44
Supply Chain Visibility
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
Threat or Friend? Robotic Cleaning in Warehousing and Logistics
Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) reports increased industry orders for 2022
Efficient Docks Create Efficient Warehouse Operations
Reusable pallet provider RM2 adds Wayne Cochran as COO
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources