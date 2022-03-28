Gorbel showcases warehouse and overhead solutions product lines

Gorbel Inc. (Booth B3224) is showcasing its full range of customer solutions at Modex this week. This is the first trade show where Gorbel’s booth features both the overhead and warehouse sides of its business since acquiring Engineered Lifting Systems, and its Destuff-it and Restuff-it product lines.

Gorbel’s traditional overhead solutions include a workstation crane, G-Force and Easy Arm ergonomic lifting devices, a GS Series Hoist and Tether Track fall protection anchors. The Destuff-IT ergonomic conveyor systems help DC workers unload containers faster and with fewer injuries.

“Our products take the stress off of the worker while also helping to increase productivity,” said Rob Beightol, marketing director. The company’s new tractor drive for motorized movement of its cranes delivers industry leading power and performance, but at a fraction of the size of other mass-produced tractor drives on the market.



