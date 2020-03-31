Grant Thornton teams with LLamasoft to serve supply chain customers

In response to the industry’s growing operational complexity, frequent market disruptions and rising supply chain costs, Grant Thornton LLP has teamed with LLamasoft, an AI-powered supply chain analytics software company.

According to a release, today’s supply chains are under immense pressure to evolve as companies strive to simultaneously enhance service while lowering total cost-to-serve and improve returns – all while mitigating enterprise risk. Grant Thornton and LLamasoft expect their partnership to help clients better realize their business objectives in two ways: By tapping into Grant Thornton’s extensive consulting experience in supply chain transformation, and by delivering the benefits of LLamasoft’s optimization technology, AI capabilities and other advanced algorithms.

“Countless supply chain variables affect business performance through complex interactions, and it’s common for business leaders to feel as though they’re unable to get rapid intelligence from their operational data,” said Ben YoKell, Business Consulting managing director and West region Supply Chain practice leader at Grant Thornton. “Grant Thornton’s alliance with LLamasoft will help supply chain organizations deliver increased value to the enterprise by accelerating the translation of supply chain data into smarter strategic, tactical and operational decisions.”

The alliance announcement comes on the heels of LLamasoft’s launch of llama.ai, an AI-powered enterprise-scale decision platform. llama.ai combines a trio of analytic capabilities – including a digital twin model, algorithm library and an app studio. Clients will now be able to pair the decisioning platform with Grant Thornton’s deep supply chain and operational business acumen.

“In today’s fiercely competitive economy, it’s important for leaders to get a complete end-to-end view of their supply chain so they can identify weaknesses and capitalize on opportunities,” said Bob McFarland, EVP of Sales and Marketing for LLamasoft. “Working with Grant Thornton means we can help clients nail their supply chain goals in more strategic and powerful ways across the organization.”

For more information about Grant Thornton’s operations transformation offerings, including supply chain solutions, visit: www.grantthornton.com/operations-transformation.



