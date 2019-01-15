Great Northern joins Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier Network

MMH Staff

January 15, 2019

Great Northern is now a member of a select network of companies that are officially recognized by Amazon to support vendors selling products with Amazon. The Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier Network (APASS) connects vendors with companies and labs that can help test, design, and supply protective packaging in line with Amazon’s Packaging Certification requirements. Great Northern’s innovative edge protection and corrugate packaging solutions make it a valuable addition to this list for Amazon’s vendors.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Great Northern to help e-commerce vendors with their packaging challenges,” said Mark Van Pay, Vice President - Marketing for Great Northern. “We’re eager to assist our customers by providing high quality, protective solutions for any type of product, no matter its size, shape, weight, or performance criteria.” As a member of the APASS network, Great Northern has specialized experience designing and supplying packaging solutions for products sold through Amazon. Vendors using Great Northern may realize significant cost savings, waste reduction, and improved customer experience for items fulfilled by Amazon.

“We think what makes Great Northern stand out among APASS members is our durable custom solution made of paperboard, which delivers the most advanced form of edge protection,” Van Pay said. “It can cut assembly time, reduce the cost of packaging materials, lower shipping costs throughout the supply chain and can be recycled easily. We also offer custom inserts made of molded pulp or foam, corrugated box packaging and food safe packaging to protect just about any type of product during shipping, handling and storage.”

In addition to supplying these protection solutions, the services that Great Northern provides as an APASS member to Amazon vendors include:

Testing: International Safe Transit Association (ISTA) certified package testing labs can help ensure vendor packages will pass the ISTA Amazon 6 test, which certifies packages under one of Amazon’s Frustration-Free Packaging Programs.

Designing: Design capabilities include packaging development, digital printing, prototyping, 3D modeling and printing, and solutions for heavy and bulky shipments.

Supplying: Packaging materials include paperboard edge protection, cold chain (insulated) packaging, corrugated, cushioning, foam, food safe materials, and molded pulp.

Van Pay added, “Great Northern’s mission is to help its customers win by doing what others can’t or won’t. As a member of the APASS network and experience with Amazon vendor packaging certification, we continue to help our customers win in the e-commerce marketplace.”