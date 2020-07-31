MMH    Topics     Technology    Robotics

GreyOrange receives first-ever certification for robots in commercial and industrial environments

Ranger GTP is a goods-to-person autonomous mobile robot that can transport inventory from 220 to 3,500 pounds to workers for picking and packing, while working in collaborative performance with other robots and the human workforce.

By

Latest Material Handling News

KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
Get ready for Modex 2024
MHI message: Farewell to ProMat 2023
More News

GreyOrange, a global software and mobile robotics provider that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimize fulfillment operations, announced that one of its autonomous mobile robots, Ranger GTP, is the first Automated Mobile Platforms (AMP) robot of its kind to be UL Certified to UL 3100, Second Edition for use in commercial and industrial environments.

Ranger GTP is a goods-to-person autonomous mobile robot that can transport inventory from 220 to 3,500 pounds to workers for picking and packing, while working in collaborative performance with other robots and the human workforce.

“This highly sought-after certification demonstrates GreyOrange’s leadership in setting the bar for safety of automated fulfillment in warehouse environment,” said Akash Gupta, Chief Technology Officer, GreyOrange. “We felt it was important to develop a truly safer product that would inspire trust and assure our customers and partners that they have made the right decision by implementing a GreyOrange solution.”

Ranger series robots, including Ranger GTP, are built together with GreyMatter AI software to form the GreyOrange Fulfillment Operating System. GreyOrange Ranger robots continuously communicate with each other and GreyMatter to recalculate and orchestrate fulfillment priorities and inventory movement patterns based on real-time factors. Ranger GTP is certified against fire, electrical and other hazards, helping to make it safe for both humans and robots to work with.

“We are pleased to see GreyOrange proactively achieve UL Certification for Ranger GTP AMP to UL 3100, Second Edition,” said Jeff Smidt, vice president and general manager of energy and power technologies at UL. “This represents a milestone in industry by heading down a safer path for automated mobile platforms.”

UL Certified products go through rigorous testing, inspection and auditing in the industrial field, where risk is higher than most and safety is the utmost important application. The certification process included a step-by-step review of all the components in Ranger GTP from a fire and shock perspective to meet the safety requirements of UL 3100, Second Edition, Outline of Investigation for Automated Mobile Platforms (AMPs).


Article Topics

News
Technology
Robotics
GreyOrange
Robotics
   All topics

Robotics News & Resources

Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
ProMat Interview with Jim Lawton: Preparing now for what’s coming next
ForwardX Robotics offers chance to win a free fleet of robots
BlueBotics demonstrates the possibilities for AGV/AMR interoperability
Tompkins Robotics expands its portfolio of robotic solutions
ResGreen showcases its industry-changing mobile robots
AGILOX adds intelligent dolly mover to fleet of AMRs
More Robotics

Latest in Materials Handling

KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
ProMat Interview with Jim Lawton: Preparing now for what’s coming next
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources