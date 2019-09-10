MMH    Topics     Equipment    Lift Trucks

GRI acquires NORTIRE OÜ in Northern Europe

The acquisition of the Nortire Group, headquartered in Estonia will further expand the GRI’s global tire service network, while attaining a significant foothold in the North European tire market.

By

Latest Material Handling News

CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
Are you choosing lift trucks effectively?
Marginal decline in forklift truck sales in 2022 following historic 2021
More Lift Trucks

GRI is a leading producer of Specialty Tires from Sri Lanka with offices in six countries and sales in over 50 countries around the world. GRI produces high-performance Agriculture, Construction and Material Handling Tires.

With a strong growth strategy at its core, the renowned speciality tire manufacturer, recently acquired NORTIRE OÜ in Northern Europe. The acquisition of the Nortire Group, headquartered in Estonia, with a branch in Latvia and two branches in Lithuania, will further expand the GRI’s global tire service network, whilst attaining a significant foothold in the North European tire market.

The Nortire Group was founded by Tarmo Männasalu in 2000, and is now a leading distributor of material handling, industrial and construction tires and wheels, rubber tracks, polyurethane wheels and castors. Its operations span over Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Belarus and Western Russia. Nortire, furthermore has proprietorship over four large warehouses in across the region.

“I am proud to announce the acquisition of this group of companies. Männasalu has grown his businesses and revenues year-on-year at a noteworthy pace, to a level that attracted GRI. This milestone will prove to strengthen and build upon the geographical outreach of GRI. The Nortire Group is in fact, recognized as the market leader in the product offering of Material Handing tires, this competitive advantage will propel GRI’s success in the market.” said Prabhash Subasinghe, Managing Director GRI.

“Being a leader in the industry and with ambitious progress in business growth, GRI will also soon deliver to the North European tire market, its wide range of Specialty Tires, via the Nortire Group, thereby effectively enhancing the group to become an all-rounder in the offering of speciality tires.” said Mahesha Ranasoma, CEO GRI.

Männasalu added, “GRI has proved to be an organization that is passionate in taking on stimulating strategic advancements, coupled with a strong commitment to producing high quality speciality tires. It is a privilege to hand over the reins to this multinational company and I have no doubt that this will lead Nortire into prosperous growth and allow for the continued provision of premium tires with outstanding quality and assured performance to our customers.”

This acquisition will prove to enrich GRI’s Material Handing tire footprint in Europe, complementing our distribution networks in Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands, Italy and Baltic. Thereby enhancing the level of accessibility to our tires, resulting in reduced lead time to customers and ensuring the continuous growth of GRI’s Material Handing tires across the region, stated Mr. Güenter Fleck, Consultant for GRI Europe (Global Rubber B.V).

Having built a strong reputation in the Industrial tire business since 2002, GRI embarked to produce a compelling range of Agriculture and Construction tires in Sri Lanka. GRI built an advanced factory, with some of the best tire building machines and started production in April 2018. By January 2019 GRI successfully launched over 100 products and continues to grow its portfolio rapidly. In addition to the strong product portfolio, the assured performance of GRIs specialty tire range has been highly commended. GRI’s customers further derive an advantage in selling a new product from a new country of origin. Sri Lankan natural rubber of exceptional quality is used in all of GRI’s tires.


Article Topics

News
Equipment
Lift Trucks
GRI
Lift Trucks
Tires
   All topics

Lift Trucks News & Resources

CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
Are you choosing lift trucks effectively?
Marginal decline in forklift truck sales in 2022 following historic 2021
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Hyundai Material Handling adds Evolution Forklift to its growing list of North American dealers
More Lift Trucks

Latest in Materials Handling

Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources