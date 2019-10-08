GRI expands operations in Cincinnati, Ohio

GRI has effectively expanded its footprint in the US. GRI FIT, the tire service arm of GRI, has grown its business and service operations into Cincinnati, Ohio. The company has already established itself in the neighboring states of Indiana and Kentucky, hence substantiating their competence and facility to serve more customers in the US. This geographic enhancement further serves as a robust anchoring for further expansion in the network.

GRI FIT in Cincinnati, offers the services of an on-site Tire Press Truck and experienced technicians who have the capability to work on-site or off-site, on tire fitment and servicing functions. GRI can now reach wider regional coverage, delivering the benefit of efficiency,

convenience and flexibility to the consumer.

“GRI FIT is continuing to look for potential markets, as this model is scalable and within our strategic corporate plans”, stated Tony Lugioyo, Head of Global Sales at GRI.

“Due to the increase in demand for our tires, GRI FIT will soon be opening a new warehouse in Cincinnati for the distribution of GRI Tires, by mid-October,” Stated Dr. Mahesha Ranasoma, CEO GRI.

Last month, the company also announced its acquisition of the NORTIRE Group in Northern Europe, its fair to acknowledge that GRI is making ground on the global landscape of the speciality tire industry.

GRI is a leading producer of Specialty Tires from Sri Lanka with offices in 9 countries and sales in over 50 countries around the world. GRI produces high-performance Agriculture, Construction and Material Handling Tires.



