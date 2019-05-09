MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

GS1 US issues guideline for order consolidation in apparel and general merchandise

Guideline illustrates how leveraging GS1 standards in data sharing enables operational efficiencies, improves sustainability and optimizes last mile costs.

By

Latest Material Handling News

EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 registration open
Packsize, Walmart collaborate on packaging solution for e-commerce fulfillment
ORBIS showcases sustainable, integrated products and solutions
More Packaging

GS1 US, in collaboration with leading North American apparel and general merchandise brands, retailers and solution providers, has published the GS1 US Apparel and General Merchandise Guideline – Order Consolidation Best Practices.

The guideline offers industry-supported recommendations for consolidating multiple purchases across multiple departments into a single carton to reduce shipping and handling costs while improving sustainability.

Members of the GS1 US Apparel and General Merchandise Industry Initiative developed the new Guideline after recognizing a need to improve supply chain agility and better serve the needs of today’s environmentally conscious consumers. It offers a standards-based approach for order consolidation, to help enable delivery of more units per carton – reducing waste, packing materials and freight costs, as well as shipping and handling expenses. The guideline also outlines best practices for leveraging data standards to share information about the consolidation of purchase orders by the brand owner and the retailer.

“Without a common practice for order consolidation, brands have had to implement different methods based on each retailer’s implementation process,” said Susan Pichoff, senior director, Community Engagement, GS1 US. “Since many retailers have minimum carton sizes and weights, a small product could be shipped in a larger box than necessary – effectively shipping ‘air,’ which is highly inefficient and wasteful.”

Order consolidation helps shippers reduce material costs for boxes, tape, labels and packing materials, such as foam peanuts and air pillows. Using fewer cartons per shipment lowers labor costs associated with building the shipping cartons and filling, loading and unloading them. It also enables optimized cube utilization for each package, which helps improve trailer capacity, reduces fuel costs and shrinks the shipment’s carbon footprint.

The Guideline provides recommendations for creating, managing and sharing consolidated Advanced Ship Notices (ASNs) and consolidated Purchase Orders (POs) across business operations. This guidance is applicable to all North American companies trading products in the general merchandise and apparel sector including, but not limited to, cosmetics, jewelry, footwear, fashion accessories, apparel and sportswear, sporting goods, home fashion, DIY, small appliances and other general merchandise categories.

For more information about GS1 US, visit www.gs1us.org.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Packaging
Technology
Data Capture
Software
Best Practices
GS1 US
Labeling
Packaging
Retail
Sustainability
   All topics

Packaging News & Resources

EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 registration open
Packsize, Walmart collaborate on packaging solution for e-commerce fulfillment
ORBIS showcases sustainable, integrated products and solutions
Toshiba collaborates with Panther & Premier
Entries sought for 2023 Excellence in Reusable Packaging awards
More Packaging

Latest in Materials Handling

Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources