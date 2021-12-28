HAI ROBOTICS celebrates 5th anniversary

HAI ROBOTICS, a global leader in Autonomous Case-handling Robotics (ACR) systems for warehouse order fulfillment, is celebrating its fifth anniversary at its new headquarters as it ranks among global unicorns according to this year’s unicorn ranking list from the Hurun Research Institute, the company recently announced.

The company, a logistics warehousing automation solution provider that secured three rounds of funding in 2021, was nominated along with 300 other Chinese start-ups which were valued at more than $1 billion as of November this year in a global list totaling 1,058. The list was released last week.

HAI ROBOTICS was founded in late 2016 by a group of like-minded robot enthusiasts who aspire to create value for every warehouse and factory with the vision to push forward human civilization through robotics technology, according to HAI Robotics. The company’s birth originated from an idea that took shape as early as 2015, a “totes-to-person” solution to improve warehouse operational efficiency, instead of creating a homogenous brand of the then prevalent “shelves-to-person” material handling mobile robots. The solution underwent repeated tests and trials in a real warehouse environment for nearly two years before it was formally introduced into the market, HAI ROBOTICS added. The company’s first project was successfully deployed in Best Logistics’ warehouse in August 2018.

“It’s an extraordinary journey for us to grow from the cradle of a small workshop into a company of more than 1,200 employees with five branch offices across the globe today,” said Richie Chen, the company’s founder and CEO. “We’re celebrating our fifth anniversary with gratitude to our customers and investors for their trust and confidence in our team. We’ll keep making innovative products and stay committed to bringing value to our partners.”

According to the company, the HAIPICK ACR solution allows greater space utilization and higher goods-handling precision and efficiency than traditional Goods-to-Person solutions that move an entire rack. With the HAIPICK ACR solution, a warehouse’s storage density can be boosted by 80% to 400% and a worker’s picking speed can be improved 3 to 4 times. In addition, the HAIPICK robots, using QR codes on the floor for navigation, can be deployed within one month with no altering of the interior structure of a warehouse, the company added. So far, HAI ROBOTICS has been running more than 300 projects globally in various fields, including e-commerce, 3PL, apparel, electronics, energy, manufacturing, medicine, and more. To provide localized service overseas, it has partnered with dozens of global logistics and supply chain leaders, including LG CNS, MHS, MUJIN, BPS, Savoye, Invar, SSI Schaefer and more.



