HAI ROBOTICS gains NextGen Supply Chain Solution Provider honor

Robotics category award to be presented at NextGen Supply Chain Conference November 2 to 4

HAI ROBOTICS, a global provider of an Autonomous Case-handling Robotics (ACR) system for warehousing logistics, has won the robotics category for the 2021 NextGen Supply Chain Solution Provider Awards, selected by Supply Chain Management Review (SCMR), a leading supply chain media outlet, and a sister publication to Modern, as part of SCMR’s upcoming NextGen Supply Chain Conference.

The HAIPICK ACR system supports automatic warehouse management and is well-suited for various warehousing scenarios by employing automated transportation, retrieval, storage and sorting, according to HAI ROBOTICS. The HAIPICK robots, built with multiple sensors capable of integrated positioning, boasts a good control precision of ±3mm to allow intelligent picking, transport, auto-navigation, obstacle avoidance and auto-charging with high stability and high-accuracy. The HAIPICK robots can pick and place totes as well as cartons on storage shelves up to 10 meters high. They can carry up to 8 loads to continuously feed goods-to-person picking stations.

The HAIPICK robots’ warehouse automation capabilities result in powerful customer benefits, including rapid deployment time and 100% success rate, fully complying with local regulations and OSHA standard, the robotics ACR solution provider added.

“Our breakthrough ACR technology enables customers to achieve Next-Generation Logistics like increasing operating efficiency 300 – 400%, increasing storage density by 230%, and obtaining high efficiency operations,” said Richie Chen, the company’s founder and CEO.

HAI ROBOTICS will be presented the award at the virtual NextGen Supply Chain Conference November 2 to 4.


