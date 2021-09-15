MMH    Topics 

HAI ROBOTICS teams up with Savoye

HAI ROBOTICS autonomous case-handling robots seen as complementing Savoye's warehouse automation for goods-to-person order preparation

HAI ROBOTICS, a global provider of autonomous case-handling robotics (ACR) system for warehousing logistics, announced today it is pairing up with France-based global logistics solutions engineering company Savoye to extend the reach of its warehousing technology to a broader community in Europe and beyond. The partnership will open a new chapter in HAI ROBOTICS’s overseas foray by harnessing the unique advantages of both parties, namely the ACR system and Savoye’s solutions, which include shuttle based automated storage.

HAI ROBOTICS launched its earliest ACR system HAIPICK in 2015. The HAIPICK ACR system uses autonomous order-picking robots that pick and place totes or cartons on storage shelves up to 5 to 7 meters high and are able to carry up to 8 loads to continuously feed goods-to-person picking stations. The solution works in cold environments down to -10 °C.

“We believe that leveraging HAIPICK solution with Savoye’s expertise in supply chain and warehouse automation, this partnership will provide a set of unique opportunities for both of us. We are excited to partner with Savoye, and we are eager to explore this partnership to its full potential,” said Kane Luo, Vice President of Sales from HAI ROBOTICS.

Savoye has extensive networks of global customers and been widely recognized for the shuttle-based X-PTS storage solution. Laurent Bollereau, Strategy and Solutions Engineering Director from Savoye, said of the HAIPICK solution based on HAI ROBOTICS robots, as “perfectly suited” to smaller flow contexts. “The partnership with HAI ROBOTICS allows us to ideally complement our own range of solutions for goods-to-person order preparation. Indeed, our X-PTS technology is more particularly relevant to meet high-performance needs and large volumes of orders to be processed,” he added.

With headquarters in Shenzhen, China, HAI ROBOTICS now has over 1,000 staff with branch offices in Hongkong, Japan, Singapore, US and the Netherlands, serving clients from over 30 countries and regions.

Savoye offers a large portfolio of solutions across 40 countries that combine hardware and software according to customer needs such as manual, semi-mechanized, mechanized, highly automated or robotic installations.


