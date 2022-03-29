Handheld introduces its SP500X ScanPrinter

MMH    Topics     Warehouse

At a press conference on Tuesday, Handheld (Booth C8171) revealed a demo of its SP500X ScanPrinter, an all-in-one, truly mobile scan-and-print device.

Jim Rimay, president and CEO, Handheld US, discussed the company’s SP500X ScanPrinter during a press conference.
Created in partnership with a package delivery company, the device enables one user to identify, direct and mark packages within 2 seconds (for each task)—while moving anywhere within their respective DC or warehouse.

With the hands-free, wearable SP500X ScanPrinter, users can scan package bar codes, as the device then submits information regarding exactly what the package is to the back-end system. From there, the back-end system will know where the package should go, information that’s communicated instantaneously to the SP500X.

“It’s the only product in the world in its class,” said Jim Rimay, president and CEO of Handheld US. “A single swipe scans information on the package, which is relayed wirelessly to the backend system. And then, with one more swipe, the returned information is printed directly on the package.”

As a result of its offerings, it also replaces three devices generally used in package sorting: bar code scanners, computers and thermal printers.

“And, just as importantly, it offers users hands-free efficiency without the need for printed labels,” Rimay added.


About the Author

Chris Lewis's avatar
Chris Lewis
Chris Lewis is the owner of Innovative Written Solutions, a content development and editorial services company based in Troy, Mich. In addition to developing content for Modern Materials Handing, he has also written for a wide variety of companies, ranging from Golf Channel to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, as well as industries like engineering, higher education and workforce solutions. He can be reached at [email protected] or www.linkedin.com/in/chris-lewis-aa301b14.
