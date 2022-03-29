Handheld introduces its SP500X ScanPrinter

At a press conference on Tuesday, Handheld (Booth C8171) revealed a demo of its SP500X ScanPrinter, an all-in-one, truly mobile scan-and-print device.

Created in partnership with a package delivery company, the device enables one user to identify, direct and mark packages within 2 seconds (for each task)—while moving anywhere within their respective DC or warehouse.

With the hands-free, wearable SP500X ScanPrinter, users can scan package bar codes, as the device then submits information regarding exactly what the package is to the back-end system. From there, the back-end system will know where the package should go, information that’s communicated instantaneously to the SP500X.

“It’s the only product in the world in its class,” said Jim Rimay, president and CEO of Handheld US. “A single swipe scans information on the package, which is relayed wirelessly to the backend system. And then, with one more swipe, the returned information is printed directly on the package.”

As a result of its offerings, it also replaces three devices generally used in package sorting: bar code scanners, computers and thermal printers.

“And, just as importantly, it offers users hands-free efficiency without the need for printed labels,” Rimay added.



