HanesBrands sets up DC in High Point, N.C.
On Monday, Nov. 19, HanesBrands signed a lease at a distribution center in High Point, N.C. to support its Champion brand. HanesBrands is a leading manufacturer and marketer of some of the world’s most iconic apparel brands – including Hanes, Champion, Playtex, Bali, Maidenform, JMS/Just My Size, Wonderbra and Gear for Sports, and more.
HanesBrands will occupy a 340,000-square-foot facility at 4190 Eagle Hill Drive that was formerly home to Ralph Lauren. HanesBrands is expected to be operational in the facility by January and employ about 200 new hires.
Based in Winston-Salem, N.C., Hanes is a member of the S&P 500 and is ranked No. 490 on the Fortune 500 list. The company has approximately 65,300 employees in more than 40 countries.
Thanks to a top-notch highway system and interstate connectivity, a highly-trained workforce and strength in logistics, the Greensboro-High Point region is attracting major logistics operations (just a few months ago in August, Publix announced a new, $400 million state-of-the-art distribution and logistics facility in Greensboro-High Point – the region’s largest distribution facility, expected to create 1,000 new jobs).
The Guilford County Economic Development Alliance (GCEDA) was created in November 2015 with the goal of facilitating exponential growth in the Greensboro-High Point region. Through real and effective collaboration among the local governments of Guilford County and the cities of Greensboro and High Point, as well as the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce and the High Point Economic Development Corporation, GCEDA works to retain and expand existing industry in the area, as well as attract new business opportunities and emerging sectors. Under the alliance, the organizations work in concert with equal voice to manage projects, share leads, conduct research and lead Greensboro-High Point into the future.
