Hannah Kain talks ESG on the Talking Supply Chain Podcast

Listen in as ALOM's CEO Hannah Kain explains why her organization is investing in sustainability and diversity. Bob Trebilcock hosts.

The most important supply chain story of 2022 was the spotlight on sustainability and diversity and inclusion in the supply chain. The first is the result of heightened scrutiny of operations by investors and governments. The second is a response to customers that want to know more about the values of the companies they’re doing business with and employees who are choosier about the organizations they will work for.

On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, we’re joined by Hannah Kain, the CEO of ALOM, a leading manager of global supply chains and a contributor to SCMR. Kain explains why her firm has set ambitious sustainability goals and the investments she is making to reach them.

You can read a post by Kain on SCMR.com here. And, you can listen to another podcast with Kain here.


About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
