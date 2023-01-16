Hannah Kain talks ESG on the Talking Supply Chain Podcast

Listen to this episode wherever you get your podcasts.

The most important supply chain story of 2022 was the spotlight on sustainability and diversity and inclusion in the supply chain. The first is the result of heightened scrutiny of operations by investors and governments. The second is a response to customers that want to know more about the values of the companies they’re doing business with and employees who are choosier about the organizations they will work for.



On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, we’re joined by Hannah Kain, the CEO of ALOM, a leading manager of global supply chains and a contributor to SCMR. Kain explains why her firm has set ambitious sustainability goals and the investments she is making to reach them.



You can read a post by Kain on SCMR.com here. And, you can listen to another podcast with Kain here.



