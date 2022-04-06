MMH    Topics     Hannibal Industries

Hannibal announces acquisition of Elite Storage Solutions

Rack manufacturer Hannibal expands on its capacity and capabilities as a rack and storage solution provider via Nucor's acquisition of Elite, which becomes a division of Hannibal

By

Latest Material Handling News

Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
More News

Rack manufacturer Hannibal , which is part of steel products company Nucor, has announced the acquisition of Elite Storage Solutions as a new division of Hannibal, via acquisition by parent company Nucor.

According to Nucor’s April 5 announcement, the acquisition price was $75 million for Elite Storage Solutions, which employs 180 full-time teammates at locations in Monroe, Georgia, and Chandler, Arizona.

Elite Storage Solutions will complement the full range of services from manufacturing and design to installation of storage solutions offered by Hannibal, explained Eric Andres, national sales manager at Hannibal. The acquistion of Elite provides additional manufacturing footprint and further expands the largest rack manufacturer in the United States, he added.

“We think this move is highly complementary, in that it provides coast-to-coast manufacturing capabilities,” said Andres. “Additionally, Elite has been very focused on continuing to provide turnkey solutions to their customer base, which builds upon our commercial strategy here at Hannibal,”

As part of NUCOR, Hannibal has access to every link in the supply chain ensuring continued resources to its clients and building on its reputation of quality rack and integration services, Andres added.


Article Topics

News
Elite Storage Solutions
Hannibal Industries
Rack
Storage
   All topics

Hannibal Industries News & Resources

Hannibal becomes Nucor Warehouse Systems
Hannibal announces acquisition of Elite Storage Solutions
Hannibal announces its five steps in warehouse execution
60 Seconds with Gary Steen, Sales Manager at Hannibal Industries
Nucor to acquire rack manufacturer Hannibal Industries
Hannibal Industries discusses its growth due to e-commerce
Hannibal Industries unveils TubeRack’s cost savings
More Hannibal Industries

Latest in Materials Handling

Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources