Hannibal Industries unveils TubeRack’s cost savings

On Monday, Hannibal Industries (Booth S1056) began to disclose the cost savings of its patented TubeRack. Featuring a unique steel design that minimizes steel content costs significantly when compared to conventional racking, a representative said TubeRack is currently saving customers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Steel content is the highest cost driver in racking systems manufacturing. By reducing these content costs, customers can spend their money on other aspects of warehousing. And, TubeRack’s concrete slab requirements decrease thickness by more than 6 inches, resulting in a 36% decline in costs.

“In addition, TubeRack has a modular design that allows customers to cube out containers and trucks—a virtual impossibility for traditional racking’s welded diagonals,” said Steve Rogers, EVP of Hannibal Industries. “As a result, freight savings, based on truck cubing, can range from 25% to 35%.”

ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago's McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry.




