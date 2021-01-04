MMH    Topics     Technology    White Papers

Harnessing automation to remain competitive and profitable

This new white paper from Swisslog (part one of a two-part series) explores the changing nature of the food and beverage industry, including the impacts of COVID-19, climate change, complex manufacturing constraints and high demand uncertainty.

By

The food and beverage industry is highly susceptible to outside forces causing changes in supply, demand and choice. It’s an industry that must constantly think on its feet in order to remain competitive and profitable. There is growing pressure on food and beverage companies to constantly adapt.

Further complicating this delicate supply chain are factors such as volatile commodity pricing; inventory management that accounts for perishability; traceability, quality and safety; frequent new introductions; high demand uncertainty; complex manufacturing constraints; and environmental impacts of climate change.

