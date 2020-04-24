Harnessing the Booming Micro-Fulfillment Trend

With the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating demand for online ordering, in-store/curbside pickup and grocery order delivery, the need for better fulfillment options is escalating. The same level of urgency has extended to food delivery, ride-sharing services, and even the B2B world, where customers across all sectors have come to expect quick and free delivery as the norm.

In this white paper, we explore the key challenges that grocers are facing in the online world and show how automated micro-fulfillment centers are helping them close the gaps and more effectively compete against some of the world’s largest e-tail grocers.

View or download



