Harnessing the Booming Micro-Fulfillment Trend

In this white paper, we explore the key challenges that grocers are facing in the online world and show how automated micro-fulfillment centers are helping them close the gaps and more effectively compete against some of the world’s largest e-tail grocers.

With the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating demand for online ordering, in-store/curbside pickup and grocery order delivery, the need for better fulfillment options is escalating. The same level of urgency has extended to food delivery, ride-sharing services, and even the B2B world, where customers across all sectors have come to expect quick and free delivery as the norm.

